Newsdeck

Botswana nationals being recruited for ‘expertise’ in blasting cash-in-transit vans – Cele

By News24 19 July 2018

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Botswana nationals are well known for their expertise in the blasting of vans during cash-in-transit heists.

“We have discovered that there are foreign nationals among these guys. We have identified two Botswana guys and two Zimbabweans.”

He said two Botswana nationals had been arrested.

“Botswana specialises in blasting, so I am sure they are working in the mines. They are brought for that kind of thing – their job is to blast these vans,” Cele said.

Cele gave an update to the media on Operation Thunder, a police initiative which saw the deployment of 267 officers from the public order policing unit to nine stations in the Western Cape.

He said the success rate of cash-in-transit operations that rely on blowing up cash vans had been reduced following the arrests of more than 40 suspects in cash-in-transit robberies from June 4 to date.

“What is important is that the last almost five or six cash heists they failed at blasting, and people are asking why. It is because the police have reduced their skills [in] blasting because we have arrested their experts.” DM

Gallery

News24

State Capture

Ramaphosa: SSA’s Arthur Fraser precipitated constitutional crisis

By Marianne Thamm

POWER SUMMIT

Mazibuko on Zille and Maimane: ‘She did it to me and she’s doing it again’

Carien Du Plessis
16 hours ago
5 mins

Daily Maverick Interview

Prasa’s Khanyisile Kweyama won’t let kidnapping and hijacking derail her resolve to fix the rot

Suné Payne
3 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise over animal cruelty

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

France closes in on phone ban in schools from September

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Botswana nationals being recruited for ‘expertise’ in blasting cash-in-transit vans – Cele

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Google hit with record-breaking EU fine

AFP 11 hours ago

ANALYSIS

The ANC’s big Nelson Mandela Centenary miss
Stephen Grootes 16 hours ago
5 mins

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

Analysis

Un-Accountability 101: Bend it like Benedicta, Benedicta Monama

Marianne Thamm 16 hours ago
5 mins

By-Elections

DA retain two wards and lose another to ANC in Bela-Bela

Wayne Sussman
2 hours ago
3 mins

MOTORING

Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S: SUV with a supercar heart

Deon Schoeman
16 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Moral Pointers

Zapiro
15 hours ago

GroundUp Analysis

Finger-pointing aplenty, here is the answer to what led to the Cape water shortage

GroundUp
4 hours ago
5 mins
0