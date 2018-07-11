VIDEO

Street Talk: Domestic Violence

By Street Talk 11 July 2018

Domestic violence against women is rife in the community of Hanover Park. These six mothers discuss how in some cases women provoke their husbands and in other cases men say that have to “hit the love in”. They all agree that this abuse has to stop and the solution starts with fathers playing a more active role in parenting and setting a better example.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us: www.streettalktv.com DM

