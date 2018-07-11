Street Talk: Domestic Violence

Domestic violence against women is rife in the community of Hanover Park. These six mothers discuss how in some cases women provoke their husbands and in other cases men say that have to “hit the love in”. They all agree that this abuse has to stop and the solution starts with fathers playing a more active role in parenting and setting a better example.

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.