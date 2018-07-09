Duduzane Zuma in court on corruption charges

Duduzane Zuma, the son of scandal-hit former South African president Jacob Zuma, appeared in ankle shackles in a Johannesburg court on Monday on corruption charges before being released on bail.

Duduzane, 34, worked for the Gupta family, which is accused of corrupt dealings with Zuma’s government by being granted lucrative government contracts and influencing ministerial appointments.

He has been charged over involvement in a bribe allegedly offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas by the Guptas.

“He is charged with corruption for offering undue gratification to a public officer,” National Prosecution Authority spokesman Phindi Mjonondwane told reporters.

“The state did not oppose bail because he has been cooperating.”

Jonas has said in a sworn statement that the Guptas offered him the post of finance minister in return for obeying the family’s instructions — for which he would allegedly be paid 600 million rand ($50 million, 42.5 million euros).

“The charges are based on allegations made by Mcebisi Jonas,” Duduzane’s lawyer, Rudi Krause, said, adding that his client denied all wrongdoing.

Zuma was granted 100,000 rand ($7,500) bail and the case was postponed until January 24.

He is also due in court on Thursday on culpable homicide charges over a deadly car crash in 2014.

Zuma, 76, was forced to resign in February as criticism grew from within the ruling ANC party over multiple corruption scandals.