Newsdeck

No Day Zero for 2019 – City of Cape Town

By AFP 28 June 2018
Caption
Theewaterskloof Dam during a severe drought in the Western Cape on 24 April 2018. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks In the last couple of weeks the amount of water in the dams supplying Cape Town has overtaken the 2017 levels.

The City of Cape Town has announced that the dreaded Day Zero - the day when most of the taps will be turned off – will not happen in 2018 or 2019.

Executive deputy mayor Alderman Ian Neilson said on Thursday that dam levels have risen consistently over the last six weeks and the City is already in a much stronger position than it was at the end of winter last year.

News24 reported this week that recent winter rains had pushed the overall level of the City of Cape Town’s supply dams up to 42.7% full on Monday – higher than it was for the same period in 2017 or 2016.

“Provided that adequate water restrictions are maintained, the City is confident that there will be no prospect of reaching Day Zero in 2019,” Neilson announced.

The City has managed to avoid Day Zero in 2018 and is confident it will safely get through summer in 2019. “This is due to the amount of water already in the dams, our intense water demand management programmes, our unrelenting communication, awareness and behavioural change it has effected over the past two years, as well as the continued support and sacrifice of Team Cape Town,” he said.

The drought, however, is still ongoing, and the City also announced that its stringent water restrictions are to be maintained.

“While we hope to reduce the current water restrictions in the near future, and the tariffs associated with them, this decision is dependent on national government relaxing restrictions on releases from the water supply system,” Neilson said.

This means that the level 6B water restrictions, which has been in effect since January, will remain in place. DM

Gallery

AFP

SARS INQUIRY, DAY TWO

Tom Moyane accused of costing SARS, and South Africa, at least R142-billion

By Pauli Van Wyk

Land Hearings, Day 2

The meeting of those with land and those without

Greg Nicolson
13 hours ago
6 mins

Newsflash

‘I take full responsibility for what happened,’ says SAA’s Musa Zwane

Jessica Bezuidenhout
21 hours ago
2 mins

Newsdeck

No Day Zero for 2019 – City of Cape Town

AFP 4 mins ago

Newsdeck

Tiger eyes new putter in bid to end five-year win drought

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Fresh delay in launch of NASA’s giant space telescope

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kennedy: US high court’s swing vote heading for the exit

AFP 8 hours ago

OP-ED

Attacks in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe: New leaders need to prove their reformist bona fides
Todd M. Johnson 14 hours ago
6 mins

"Sometimes the best way to help someone is just to be near them." ~ Veronica Roth

MOTORING

Isuzu KB250 X-Rider 4×4 D/Cab: Thrills without the frills

Deon Schoeman 13 hours ago
7 mins

Cape Town court ruling

Indestructible De Lille is still DA member and mayor

Rebecca Davis
27 JUN
4 mins

David Goldblatt (1930–2018)

Giant of SA photography used his lens with precision and compassion

Greg Marinovich
13 hours ago
10 mins

OP-ED

Standing for justice means defending even those in our society who seem to have all the advantages

Farid Esack
13 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Helen Zille’s ‘Transformation’: From Ally to Denialist

Philile Ntuli
13 hours ago
5 mins
0