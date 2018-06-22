A supporter of Nigeria celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. Nigeria won the match 2-0. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A day of drama, crushing dreams and setting up showdowns.

Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

Not since 1954 has the World Cup progressed this far without seeing a goalless draw. The average goals per match – 2.23 – might be lower than the 2014 edition so far, but there’s been no shortage of entertainment. Switzerland became the first team to come from behind to win at this year’s tournament. A Serbia victory would have seen them through to the next round, but they now have to scramble something from their final group game against Brazil to have any hope.

Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

An Ahmed Musa brace knocked the wind out of Iceland’s sails, set off a slew of puns involving eagles and gave Argentina a glimmer of hope of qualifying for the knockouts. Lionel Messi and his troops will face the Super Eagles in the final fixture of the group stage next week and judging by both teams’ performances so far, it should be a cracker… and not necessarily in a good way. [Full report and highlights]

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

In a vintage late show, reminiscent of the first round of group games at the 2018 World Cup, Brazil left it very late indeed against Costa Rica. There were plenty of theatrics and scraps, but Philippe Coutinho and Neymar spared their side’s blushes against an irksome Costa Rican team. Pity being irksome doesn’t help you progress to the next round of the competition, though. Instead, it sends you packing. [Full report and highlights]

News you might care about

It’s not strictly news, but it’s worth a read. Over on the New York Times, Rory Smith dissects how Argentina found themselves on the wrong end of results at the World Cup so far. And no, It’s not because of Lionel Messi. [New York Times]

Dramatic reactions from the press are part of the deal when your country is obsessed with football, but let’s hear it for Argentine TV station TyC Sports. After the shock defeat to Costa Rica on Thursday, the channel held a minute’s silence with all six presenters standing up to acknowledge Argentina’s defeat. [Talk Sport]

Egypt are set to file a formal complaint against Paraguay referee Enrique Caceres after their defeat to Russia on Tuesday. Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abo Rida told Reuters they want a “full investigation into the whole refereeing team” over a number of decisions. [Reuters]

Quote of the day

“He has 15 lungs.”

Paul Pogba pays tribute to his tireless France teammate N’Golo Kante.

Fixtures on 23 June

14:00 Belgium vs Tunisia

17:00 South Korea vs Mexico

20:00 Germany vs Sweden

Dish of the day