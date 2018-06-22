Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Wins for Brazil and Nigeria, while Switzerland became the first team to come from behind and win as they beat Serbia.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Group E delivered in Friday’s late kickoff. Switzerland became the first team at the tournament to come from behind to win. A victory would have seen Serbia through to the next round and, for some time, it looked like that’s what would happen.

Aleksandar Mitrović scored the third-fastest goal of the 2018 World Cup, finding the back of the net just five minutes into the first half.

For much of the game, despite retaining scant possession, it looked like Serbia might just get away with it.

But a wonder goal from Granit Xhaka – the first player with a surname beginning with an X to score at a World Cup – and a late Xherdan Shaqiri strike helped secure a Swiss victory.

The result sets up Serbia’s final group game against Brazil nicely. A win for Neymar and Co will be enough for Brazil, but a draw or a win for Serbia could leave us all reaching for the calculators.

Oh, sport. It’s just not fair, is it? For 90 minutes Costa Rica defended for their lives. They survived Neymar penalty theatrics, where VAR overturned a decision instead of rewarding it, and so very nearly managed a valiant, goalless draw.

But Philippe Coutinho isn’t at the World Cup for heart-warming stories or plucky underdogs. And neither is Neymar. As the stoppage time clock ticked down, so did Costa Rica’s chances of progressing. Two goals and they’re out. They can’t even say they had the better kit on the day and the poor buggers still had the courtesy to console the guy whose team won. Shame.

On the theme of fairytales, Group D is trying, depending on which side you’re on. Ahmed Musa scored a brace to help Nigeria bag their first win of the World Cup. That came at the expense of Iceland but in favour of Argentina, who now find themselves back in the hunt for a spot in the last 16.

Gylfi Sigurðsson missed a (VAR-awarded) penalty late in the second half, Iceland’s one chance of clawing their way back into the fixture.

Nigeria play Argentina in the final round of group matches. A win for the Super Eagles will be enough to see them through. A draw will be enough provided Iceland doesn’t absolutely hammer Croatia.