#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day Nine of the World Cup

By Antoinette Muller 22 June 2018

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Wins for Brazil and Nigeria, while Switzerland became the first team to come from behind and win as they beat Serbia.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  For the latest highlights, results and standings from all the groups, click here.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Group E delivered in Friday’s late kickoff. Switzerland became the first team at the tournament to come from behind to win. A victory would have seen Serbia through to the next round and, for some time, it looked like that’s what would happen.

Aleksandar Mitrović scored the third-fastest goal of the 2018 World Cup, finding the back of the net just five minutes into the first half.

For much of the game, despite retaining scant possession, it looked like Serbia might just get away with it.

But a wonder goal from Granit Xhaka – the first player with a surname beginning with an X to score at a World Cup – and a late Xherdan Shaqiri strike helped secure a Swiss victory.

The result sets up Serbia’s final group game against Brazil nicely. A win for Neymar and Co will be enough for Brazil, but a draw or a win for Serbia could leave us all reaching for the calculators.

Aleksandar Mitrović (R) of Serbia goes for a header to score the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Serbia’s midfielder Nemanja Matic (L) in action against Switzerland’s defender Manuel Akanji (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Serbia in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Granit Xhaka (L) of Switzerland and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (C) of Serbia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Serbia’s defender Branislav Ivanovic (C) in action against Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Serbia in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Serbia’s midfielder Luka Milivojevic (C) in action against Swiss players Xherdan Shaqiri (R) and Blerim Dzemaili (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Serbia in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Switzerland’s midfielder Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Serbia in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Aleksandar Mitrović of Serbia (R) argues with referee Felix Brych of Germany during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI
Switzerland’s midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Switzerland and Serbia in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. Switzerland won 2-1. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Oh, sport. It’s just not fair, is it? For 90 minutes Costa Rica defended for their lives. They survived Neymar penalty theatrics, where VAR overturned a decision instead of rewarding it, and so very nearly managed a valiant, goalless draw.

But Philippe Coutinho isn’t at the World Cup for heart-warming stories or plucky underdogs. And neither is Neymar. As the stoppage time clock ticked down, so did Costa Rica’s chances of progressing. Two goals and they’re out. They can’t even say they had the better kit on the day and the poor buggers still had the courtesy to console the guy whose team won. Shame.

Brazilian fans watch the group E match between Brazil and Costa Rica of the FIFA World Cup 2018 during the Alzirao street party, in the Tijuca district in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
Neymar (L) of Brazil in action against Costa Rica’s Giancarlo Gonzalez (C) in the penalty box during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Marcelo (L) of Brazil in action against Christian Bolanos (R) of Costa Rica during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Oscar Duarte of Costa Rica (2-R) and Paulinho of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED
Philippe Coutinho (C) of Brazil scores the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas (top) of Costa Rica and Casemiro (below) of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Neymar (R) of Brazil is consoled by Bryan Oviedo of Costa Rica after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. Brazil won the match 2-0. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Oscar Duarte (R) and Giancarlo Gonzalez of Costa Rica react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. Costa Rica lost the match 0-2. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAUREN
Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 with Neymar (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

On the theme of fairytales, Group D is trying, depending on which side you’re on. Ahmed Musa scored a brace to help Nigeria bag their first win of the World Cup. That came at the expense of Iceland but in favour of Argentina, who now find themselves back in the hunt for a spot in the last 16.

Gylfi Sigurðsson missed a (VAR-awarded) penalty late in the second half, Iceland’s one chance of clawing their way back into the fixture.

Nigeria play Argentina in the final round of group matches. A win for the Super Eagles will be enough to see them through. A draw will be enough provided Iceland doesn’t absolutely hammer Croatia.

Hordur Magnusson (R) of Iceland goes for a header during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Aron Gunnarsson (L) of Iceland argues with the referee during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring the 2-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
Gylfi Sigurdsson of Iceland misses from the spot against goalkeeper Francis Uzoho of Nigeria during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Iceland’s coach Heimir Hallgrimsson reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A supporter of Nigeria celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. Nigeria won the match 2-0. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
Ahmed Musa (L) and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Nigeria celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. Nigeria won the match 2-0. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Germany return to action on Saturday night, looking to make amends for their underwhelming opening fixture. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

The Cannabis Chronicles

NPA, SAPS and other enemies of the people

By Kevin Bloom

Spotlight Analysis

Damning SIU report on Gauteng health is finally released, but will heads roll?

Marcus Low
12 hours ago
5 mins

The World Cup Day That Was

#Russia2018: Nigeria give Argentina hope, Brazil and Serbia set for showdown

Antoinette Muller
3 hours ago
2 mins

#Russia2018

Teary Neymar tears hits back at critics after finding his World Cup spark

AFP 6 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Musa strikes twice for Nigeria to leave Iceland dream in tatters

AFP 7 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Coutinho and Neymar to the rescue after penalty drama against Costa Rica

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

UN rights chief calls for probe of abuses by Venezuela forces

AFP 12 hours ago

Scorpio

Gupta lawyer blamed his cash crunch on ‘notorious family’
Jessica Bezuidenhout 21 JUN
5 mins

EMI records refused to allow the Beatles' Here comes the Sun to be placed on the Voyager spacecraft's record.

Land Issue

SA gears up for public hearings on land – but logistical challenges are immense

Rebecca Davis 22 JUN
5 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day Nine of the World Cup

Antoinette Muller
3 hours ago
4 mins

North West

New premier has only months to do a really tough Job

Greg Nicolson & Orateng Lepodise
13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Improving literacy rates, one library at a time

Neil Robinson
9 hours ago
4 mins

Youth Month

Emerging Voices: Disruptors from the Cape Flats use social media to bring about change in their communities

Suné Payne, Aphiwe Ngalo and Hlumela Dyantyi
10 hours ago
8 mins
0