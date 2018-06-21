#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day Eight of the World Cup

By Antoinette Muller 21 June 2018

Supporters of Croatia celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in central Zagreb, Croatia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KASAP

We know we keep saying this, but it's definitely not a World Cup until Sepp Blatter shows up to tell everyone how he definitely never did anything wrong. And then there's the small matter of a shock loss.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  For the latest highlights, results and standings from all the groups, click here.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

It was a bit rough and ready between Argentina and Croatia. But not as rough as the Argentine fans will be feeling after another shocker of a result. Humiliation probably sums it up most kindly. We’ll let the pictures do the rest.

Ante Rebic of Croatia celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero of Argentina is beaten as Croatia go 2-0 up during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Ivan Strinic (down) of Croatia and Eduardo Salvio of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONG
Ante Rebic (C) of Croatia in action against Eduardo Salvio (R) of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Luka Modric (L) of Croatia and Marcos Acuna of Argentina in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Lionel Messi of Argentina (L) argues with Luka Modric (C) of Croatia during to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Players react during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Domagoj Vida of Croatia (L) and Sime Vrsaljko of Croatia react after winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

 

Kylian Mbappe made history by becoming the youngest French player to score at a World Cup. The 19-year-old scored the only goal of the game in Ekaterinburg, which was enough to book France’s spot in the Round of 16 and send Peru packing.

Bad news for the teams who still have to play Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps’ side don’t even look like they’ve hit their straps yet.

Paolo Guerrero (R) of Peru reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018 EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Paul Pogba (R) of France reacts after being booked by referee Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed (L) of the UAE during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Raphael Varane of France reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. France won the match 1-0. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A supporter of Peru reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. Peru lost the match 0-1. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Kylian Mbappe of France (C, top) celebrates with teammates scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Christian Eriksen’s early goal was cancelled out by a VAR-assisted penalty, netted by Aussie captain Mile Jedinak late in the first half, helping the Socceroos to a valuable point in Group C. The Australians were on the receiving end of a VAR decision in their opening match and weren’t too happy about it.

This time, though, Australia might have changed their tune. Yussuf Poulsen was penalised and booked after replays showed that the ball had hit the Danish attacker’s outstretched hand. But the ball had bounced awkwardly off an Aussie noggin, only changing course at the last minute before hitting Poulsen’s hand. Could he have avoided it? VAR won’t tell you.

The Aussies now have to beat Peru if they want to have a hope of progressing. But they’ll have to do so without striker Andrew Nabbout, who looks set to be sidelined for the rest of the World Cup after he injured a shoulder falling awkwardly.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark celebrates after scoring with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Mile Jedinak of Australia goes for a header during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Aziz Behich of Australia (L) and Henrik Dalsgaard of Denmark in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Mile Jedinak (L) of Australia scores the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot against Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

And just because it would not be a World Cup without him, here’s a picture of Sepp Blatter rocking up in Moscow to remind the world that he never did anything wrong.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives to the hotel St Regis in Moscow, on June 19, 2018, during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. / AFP PHOTO / Vasily MAXIMOV

Who could possibly show up tomorrow? DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

Scorpio

Gupta lawyer blamed his cash crunch on ‘notorious family’

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Argentina on the brink of shock exit after Croatia loss

AFP
19 mins ago
1 min

North West

The compromise premier candidate is walking into a ‘political minefield’

Greg Nicolson & Orateng Lepodise
9 hours ago
5 mins

#Russia2018

Valuable Group C point for Australia after contentious VAR penalty against Denmark

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

MSF aid workers in Africa ‘used prostitutes’: BBC report

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

62 arrested as N3 Van Reenen’s blockade cleared

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Algeria and Iraq shut down internet to prevent exam cheating

Al Jazeera 8 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Mbapp, they’re gone! France win knocks Peru out
AFP 3 hours ago
3 mins

There is a 24 hour "LeMons" race where drivers must compete in cars that cost $500 or less.

Analysis

Ramaphosa’s legal strategy may backfire

Qaanitah Hunter 21 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

BMW X2 2.0i sDrive AT: Conquering the concrete jungle – in style

Deon Schoeman
20 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let’s have an honest conversation about Malema – and racism

Imraan Buccus
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

On the Indian Question in South Africa: A response to mob psychologists

Dali Mpofu
20 hours ago
25 mins

ISS Today

Still no end in sight for Africa’s refugee crisis

ISS Today
6 hours ago
4 mins
0