In Pictures: Day Six of the World Cup

By Antoinette Muller 19 June 2018

Mohamed Salah of Egypt reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Japan make history. Senegal becomes the first African team to win at the tournament. Egypt sold down the river.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Poor Ahmed Fathy suffered the indignity of being credited with an own goal that probably wasn’t his fault entirely. A shot on goal, punched away by the keeper when it should have been caught, came whizzing back into the box. Fathy stuck a leg out in desperation, hoping the ball would go anywhere except the back of the net. He hoped wrong. It was the fifth own goal of the tournament – the total number for the entire 2014 competition.

And so the floodgates opened. Russia added two more and Mohamed Salah, who was finally fit and finally started, only had a VAR-assisted penalty to console himself with. Egypt are all but out of the Cup.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt (L) and Yuri Zhirkov of Russia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Artem Dzyuba of Russia (R) and Roman Zobnin of Russia react after an own goal by Ahmed Fathi of Egypt the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Denis Cheryshev of Russia celebrates scoring the 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Mohamed Salah of Egypt (L, top) scores on penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

 

 

Say it with us in your best Shakira voice: This time for Africa. Senegal took a while to get going in their 2-1 victory over Poland on Tuesday night but, when they did pick up the pace, it was pretty fun to watch.

A deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a howler by Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny helped The Lions of Teranga along. Senegal are also officially in contention for the best fans at the tournament.

M’Baye Niang of Senegal celebrates scoring the 2-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Senegal in Moscow, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny of Poland (L) concedes an own goal by Thiago Cionek of Poland (unseen) in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Senegal in Moscow, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN
M’Baye Niang of Senegal (R) celebrates with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Senegal in Moscow, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Supporters of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Senegal in Moscow, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
Supporters of Senegal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Senegal in Moscow, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

There was no need for VAR to decide the penalty that set Japan up for a historic win over Colombia and which led to the first red card of the 2018 World Cup.

Carlos Sanchez’s deliberate, third-minute handball in the box saw him receive his marching orders, despite laughable protestation. Shinji Kagawa slotted the penalty to help Japan into the early lead and, while the ten men of Colombia managed to pull one back, Yuya Osako headed home late in the second half to secure a dramatic win.

Carlos Sanchez (C) of Colombia receives the red card during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Shinji Kagawa of Japan scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
Juan Quintero of Colombia reacts after scoring the 1-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Yuya Osakom (R) of Japan scores with a header the 2-1 for Japan during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A Japanese fan celebrates a goal as she watches the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Medellin, Colombia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA A.
Yuya Osako of Japan (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Spain and Portugal are both in action on Wednesday. Fortunately for anyone trying to keep their sanity, not against each other. DM

