In Pictures: Day Six of the World Cup

Mohamed Salah of Egypt reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Japan make history. Senegal becomes the first African team to win at the tournament. Egypt sold down the river.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Poor Ahmed Fathy suffered the indignity of being credited with an own goal that probably wasn’t his fault entirely. A shot on goal, punched away by the keeper when it should have been caught, came whizzing back into the box. Fathy stuck a leg out in desperation, hoping the ball would go anywhere except the back of the net. He hoped wrong. It was the fifth own goal of the tournament – the total number for the entire 2014 competition.

And so the floodgates opened. Russia added two more and Mohamed Salah, who was finally fit and finally started, only had a VAR-assisted penalty to console himself with. Egypt are all but out of the Cup.

Say it with us in your best Shakira voice: This time for Africa. Senegal took a while to get going in their 2-1 victory over Poland on Tuesday night but, when they did pick up the pace, it was pretty fun to watch.

A deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a howler by Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny helped The Lions of Teranga along. Senegal are also officially in contention for the best fans at the tournament.

There was no need for VAR to decide the penalty that set Japan up for a historic win over Colombia and which led to the first red card of the 2018 World Cup.

Carlos Sanchez’s deliberate, third-minute handball in the box saw him receive his marching orders, despite laughable protestation. Shinji Kagawa slotted the penalty to help Japan into the early lead and, while the ten men of Colombia managed to pull one back, Yuya Osako headed home late in the second half to secure a dramatic win.