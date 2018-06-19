#Russia 2018

Day five of the World Cup summed up in pictures

By Antoinette Muller 19 June 2018

Albin Ekdal (C) of Sweden celebrates with fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018. Sweden won 1-0. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity - Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging - Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage - No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Harry Kane. Romelu Lukaku. Stretchers. And VAR. We're watching closely so you don't have to.

Captain Fantastic did it for England, who very nearly reached new heights of disappointment against Tunisia. Harry Kane scored twice, with the winner coming in injury time, against a Tunisian side that played much of the match without their first choice keeper and were… well… just not very good really.

Harry Kane of England (R) scores during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Tunisia’s goalkeeper Mouez Hassen (bottom) receives medical assistance after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Ferjani Sassi (L) of Tunisia scores the 1-1 equalizer from the penalty spot against England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (C) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
epa06819842 Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Tunisia and England in Volgograd, Russia, 18 June 2018.  EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Living up to their tag as dark horses at the 2018 World Cup, Belgium came alive in the second half against Panama. First there was a stunning volley from Dries Mertens, then Romelu Lukaku hit a brace to seal the deal.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
Dries Mertens of Belgium reacts after scoring during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
Romelu Lukaku (R) of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring the 3-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between Belgium and Panama in Sochi, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

VAR is getting a thorough workout at this World Cup. Technology stepped in to award Sweden a penalty, which ended up being the difference against South Korea.

Andreas Granqvist of Sweden celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018. Sweden won the match 1-0. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
South Korea’s coach Shin Tae-yong reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Hwang Hee-chan of South Korea reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018. South Korea lost the match 0-1. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Park Joo-ho of South Korea reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

 

The stretcher is also getting a good run at the tournament. Park Joo-ho was carried off with a suspected hamstring tear on Monday.

epa06818481 Park Joo-ho (C) of South Korea is stretchered off the pitch after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Sweden and South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 18 June 2018.  EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B.

Speaking of stretchers… all eyes remain on Mo Salah and whether he’ll be fit or not when Egypt take on Russia on Tuesday. He was on the bench for the opener against Uruguay, but didn’t feature. Like that match, everyone is promising he’s fit. But we’ve heard that one before.

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah attends his team’s training session in St.Petersburg, Russia, 18 June 2018. Egypt will face Russia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match on 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

We go around again on Tuesday. By the late kick off, all teams will have played their first fixture. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

Analysis

The ANC NEC’s multiple province-sized headaches

By Qaanitah Hunter

#Russia 2018

Day five of the World Cup summed up in pictures

Antoinette Muller
27 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Foul Play

Zapiro
3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump says US not ‘migrant camp’ amid family separation crisis

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump escalates China trade spat with extra tariffs threat

AFP 4 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Kane spares England’s blushes against Tunisia

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zayn loves America and might want to run for office

AFP 11 hours ago

op-ed

Why the PIC’s Private Equity arm cannot be private
Dirk De Vos 8 hours ago
8 mins

"I know of a cure for everything: salt water...in one way or the other. Sweat or tears or the salt sea." ~ Karen Blixen

OPINIONISTA

State security review panel will need the wisdom of Solomon

Nel Marais 7 hours ago
9 mins

Maverick Interview

UCT’s new vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on transitions, transformation and Twitter

Rebecca Davis
8 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

High panel on State Security, a good step towards a real reboot

Stephen Grootes
8 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Jacob Zuma’s silence about corruption unethical – but perhaps not illegal

Pierre De Vos
20 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Expropriating idle land, or inner-city slums, is a slippery slope

Ivo Vegter
7 hours ago
9 mins
0