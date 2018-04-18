Newsdeck

Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family

By AFP 18 April 2018
Caption
Former US President George H W Bush (L) laughs with his wife Barbara (R) during a christening ceremony the US Navy's aircraft carrier named after him, at the Northrop Grumman shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, USA, 07 October 2006 (reissued 18 April 2018). According to media reports, Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92 at her home in Houston, USA on 17 April 2018, shortly after it was announced that she was no longer seeking medical treatment. EPA-EFE/MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

Former US first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92, triggering an outpouring of praise for the matriarch of a Republican family once at the apex of American politics.

“A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92,” said a statement from the office of George H.W. Bush. They were married for 73 years.

Barbara Bush has long been considered the rock at the center of one of America’s most prominent political families, as the wife of a president and the mother to another — George W. Bush — and to Jeb Bush, a former Florida governor and onetime presidential aspirant.

She first met her husband-to-be at the age of 16 when she was a schoolgirl and he was a student at an elite preparatory school in Massachusetts. They married in 1945 while he was on leave from wartime service as a naval officer. The couple had six children.

As first lady, from 1989 to 1993, she embraced the cause of universal literacy, and founded a foundation for family literacy.

As tributes poured in to honor the life of Barbara Bush, President Donald Trump hailed her as an “advocate of the American family.”

“Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection,” Trump said.

“She will be long remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well.”

 

– ‘Force of nature’ –

 

Her son Jeb wrote: “I’m exceptionally privileged to be the son of George Bush and the exceptionally gracious, gregarious, fun, funny, loving, tough, smart, graceful woman who was the force of nature known as Barbara Bush.”

And his son George P. Bush tweeted: “I will miss you, Ganny—but know we will see you again.”

“Barbara inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves,” said Orrin Hatch, America’s longest-serving Republican senator.

Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama and his wife Michelle said “We’ll always be grateful to Mrs Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House.”

“But we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life –- as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit,” they added.

Madeleine Albright, who under Democratic president Bill Clinton was the first woman to serve as US secretary of state, remembered Bush as a “woman of incredible determination, wit and compassion who embodied America’s best values.”

Bush gained a reputation for toughness, wry humor and straight-speaking.

Asked in 2010 about former Alaska governor Sarah Palin — who sought the vice presidency in 2008 — she told an interviewer: “I sat next to her once, thought she was beautiful, and I think she’s very happy in Alaska, and I hope she’ll stay there.”

bur-oh/dw DM

Gallery

AFP

Editorial

Arthur Fraser’s true place in the SA prison system

By Daily Maverick

OP-ED

Taking Risk Management Beyond the Spreadsheet

Todd M. Johnson
53 mins ago
8 mins

Analysis

Arthur Fraser, the Spy Boss who went Out Into the Cold

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck, World

Trump reveals direct North Korea contacts, OKs peace talks

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck, World

Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck, World

Starbucks to shut US stores for ‘racial-bias education’

AFP 9 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

KPMG banned from auditing South Africa’s state bodies

AFP 9 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

A Sovereign Wealth Fund will redistribute wealth and stimulate the economy
Floyd Shivambu 8 hours ago
13 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

Vote of No Confidence

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is on the ropes but not out – yet

Greg Nicolson 8 hours ago
3 mins

Road to 2019

South Africa, a country of coalitions?

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Arthur Fraser transferred

Zapiro
8 hours ago
< 1 min

CapeWaterGate

Tiers of state come together, right now, over water – but dam levels continue to drop

Marelise Van Der Merwe
8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Gaping wounds and the clamber to contain the Winnie fallout

Susan Booysen
8 hours ago
5 mins

Spotlight

North West blows HIV money on controversial private ambulance service (Part 1)

Marcus Low
7 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa

Arthur Fraser is axed as spy boss and redeployed to another state post

Marianne Merten
17 hours ago
5 mins

South Africa, Newsdeck

Molefe loses court bid to appeal pay back pension ruling

News24 18 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Missing $15bn diamond revenue: ‘It’s all lies,’ says Mugabe

News24 18 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa found guilty of assault

News24 18 hours ago

Newsdeck

US, Britain warn of Russian campaign to hack networks

AFP 17 APR

Analysis

A data cheat sheet on Jacques Pauw’s The President’s Keepers
Kyle Findlay 18 hours ago
8 mins

Harvard's first black faculty member was a dentist. Dr George Franklin Grant also invented the wooden golf tee.

OPINIONISTA

Some thoughts on not speaking ill of the dead

Ismail Lagardien 8 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

The Ingonyama Trust Act’s unchallenged legality – a mystery of post-apartheid South Africa

Yves Vanderhaeghen
7 hours ago
4 mins

Analysis

The Commonwealth grows but still struggles

Peter Fabricius
8 hours ago
8 mins

ISS Today

South Africa’s damaged intelligence system is at a crossroads

ISS Today
14 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The DA and Democracy: Is the party headed for organ failure?

Oscar Van Heerden
8 hours ago
6 mins

Consumer Power

South Africa’s black majority needs to know and use its strength to promote change – Jesse Jackson

Staff Reporter
9 hours ago
3 mins

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann
17 APR
13 mins

Newsdeck

SpaceX postpones launch of NASA’s planet-hunter spacecraft

AFP 17 APR

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 16 APR

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One
Jessica Bezuidenhout 17 APR
11 mins

Female-named hurricanes kill more people on average than male hurricanes. This is due to people not being as intimidated by the former as the latter.

Winnie’s Legacy

Sydney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson 17 APR
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
17 APR
4 mins

From the Archives

#GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage: KPMG SA makes a bold attempt at clawing itself out of an ethical hole

Marianne Thamm
20 MAR
6 mins

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
17 APR
6 mins

South Africa

While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

john
17 APR
4 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
16 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 16 APR

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 16 APR

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 16 APR

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets
Jessica Bezuidenhout 16 APR
4 mins

Because the Catholic Church classified them as a type of fish, beavers are allowed to be eaten on Good Friday and through Lent.

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen 17 APR
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
16 APR
7 mins

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today
16 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan
17 APR
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
16 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 16 APR

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected
Daily Maverick 16 APR
4 mins

Eton College once provided free education to poor boys. Now it quite literally does the opposite.

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish 17 APR
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
16 APR
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
16 APR
6 mins

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young

Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier
16 APR
11 mins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
16 APR
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Analysis

Funeral Politics
Stephen Grootes 16 APR
6 mins

Taylor Swift owns the rights to "This Sick Beat"

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille 16 APR
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
16 APR
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

Rebecca Redelmeier
16 APR
4 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
16 APR
4 mins
0