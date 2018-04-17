While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

America warns of massive Russian hacking campaign, NYT clinch Pulitzer Prize, and SpaceX delay TESS launch.
Tuesday, 17 April 2018
Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One
By Jessica Bezuidenhout
Investigators will have to scrutinise payments that Johannesburg law firm Stein Scop made to third parties on behalf of Trillian. This is after they hit a dead-end with the Gupta-linked company’s bank account – it was closed three months before the Asset Forfeiture Unit pounced in December 2017.
Russia is hacking British and US networks
The United States and Britain have warned of a concerted effort by Russia to hack government and business networks. The objective, asserted the US Department of Homeland Security, was dubbed “Operation Grizzly Steppe”, and aims to to create controls on British and American network infrastructure. Think of it as the cybercrime equivalent of the Gupta empire suckling from the state tap compared to lower-level tender fraud.
New York publications nab joint Pulitzer
The New York Times and the New Yorker have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for work relating to breaking the story of the #MeToo movement. The prize was awarded to the news organisations after their explosive stories exposed and ultimately condemned Harvey Weinstein for his many cases of sexual misconduct, sparking a wildfire of #MeToo voices worldwide. The Pulitzer prize showed that the work by the two organisations made it never, ever permissible to conduct sexual misconduct whatever the friend, colleague or superior involved.
SpaceX postpones planet-hunting craft
SpaceX has delayed the launch of Nasa’s TESS spacecraft. Short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, TESS will be scanning for nearby Earth-like planets, hoping to identify extraterrestrial life. SpaceX explained that the delay was due to the need for additional testing. With it costing well over $330-million, testing might be a good idea.
The National Football League has banned several types of helmets used by players, including that of star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Biomedical researchers simulated concussion-causing hits to all models of helmets used by players in the league, eventually banning 10 of the worst-performing models. The NFL has been on a concerted campaign to reduce concussions in the game. At some point, removing pads and helmets may finally happen.
16x
How much safer your child is riding in a school bus than in the family vehicle.
Today in 1961 the Bay of Pigs landings begin.
Monkeys with smaller testicles scream louder to compensate.
