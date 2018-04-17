South Africa

While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

By john 17 April 2018
epa06673063 Fans take photographs of the Avengers logo projected on mist against the skyline of the financial district after the Avengers: Infinity War movie fan event at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore, 16 April 2018. Avengers: Infinity War features an ensemble cast from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will premiere worldwide on 23 April 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

America warns of massive Russian hacking campaign, NYT clinch Pulitzer Prize, and SpaceX delay TESS launch.

Tuesday, 17 April 2018


Story of the Day

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One


By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Investigators will have to scrutinise payments that Johannesburg law firm Stein Scop made to third parties on behalf of Trillian. This is after they hit a dead-end with the Gupta-linked company’s bank account – it was closed three months before the Asset Forfeiture Unit pounced in December 2017.

While You Were Sleeping

Russia is hacking British and US networks

The United States and Britain have warned of a concerted effort by Russia to hack government and business networks. The objective, asserted the US Department of Homeland Security, was dubbed “Operation Grizzly Steppe”, and aims to to create controls on British and American network infrastructure. Think of it as the cybercrime equivalent of the Gupta empire suckling from the state tap compared to lower-level tender fraud.

New York publications nab joint Pulitzer

The New York Times and the New Yorker have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for work relating to breaking the story of the #MeToo movement. The prize was awarded to the news organisations after their explosive stories exposed and ultimately condemned Harvey Weinstein for his many cases of sexual misconduct, sparking a wildfire of #MeToo voices worldwide. The Pulitzer prize showed that the work by the two organisations made it never, ever permissible to conduct sexual misconduct whatever the friend, colleague or superior involved.

SpaceX postpones planet-hunting craft

SpaceX has delayed the launch of Nasa’s TESS spacecraft. Short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, TESS will be scanning for nearby Earth-like planets, hoping to identify extraterrestrial life. SpaceX explained that the delay was due to the need for additional testing. With it costing well over $330-million, testing might be a good idea.

NFL bans 10 helmet types

The National Football League has banned several types of helmets used by players, including that of star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Biomedical researchers simulated concussion-causing hits to all models of helmets used by players in the league, eventually banning 10 of the worst-performing models. The NFL has been on a concerted campaign to reduce concussions in the game. At some point, removing pads and helmets may finally happen.

 

In Numbers


16x

How much safer your child is riding in a school bus than in the family vehicle.


Facts of the Day

Today in 1961 the Bay of Pigs landings begin.

Monkeys with smaller testicles scream louder to compensate.


Featured Articles


The Real Ivory Game

By Karl Ammann


Opinionistas

Weather
CPT: min: 13° max: 19°, cloud
DBN: min: 19° max: 26°, cloudy
EL: min: 19° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 12° max: 18°, rainy
KIM: min: 13° max: 21°, rainy
MHK: min: 13° max: 22°, rainy
NLP: min: 12° max: 22°, cloudy
PMB:min: 14° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 17° max: 32°, rainy
PTA: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$71.55
Gold=$1,345.78
Platinum=$928.85
R/$=12.04
R/€=14.90
R/£=17.26
$/€=0.80
JSE All Share=56,733.47
DJIA=24,574.79
FTSE 100=7,198.20
BTC$=8 007

Gallery

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sydney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
12 hours ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
12 hours ago
4 mins

US, Britain warn of Russian campaign to hack networks

AFP 7 hours ago

SpaceX postpones launch of NASA’s planet-hunter spacecraft

AFP 7 hours ago

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 14 hours ago

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 21 hours ago

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 15 hours ago
6 mins

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 12 hours ago
13 mins

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
12 hours ago
6 mins

john
7 hours ago
4 mins

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
14 hours ago
4 mins

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
20 hours ago
4 mins

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
12 hours ago
5 mins

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?
Nkateko Mabasa 14 hours ago
7 mins

Africa needs a revolution in education

ISS Today 18 hours ago
5 mins

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan
12 hours ago
3 mins

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
14 hours ago
3 mins

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
14 hours ago
4 mins

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
12 hours ago
6 mins

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
14 hours ago
10 mins

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing
GroundUp 15 hours ago
6 mins

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young

Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 19 hours ago
11 mins

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group
20 hours ago
5 mins

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
16 APR
10 mins

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
16 APR
5 mins

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg
Pauli Van Wyk 10 APR
14 mins

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

Rebecca Redelmeier 21 hours ago
4 mins

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
16 APR
4 mins

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
16 APR
5 mins

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
16 APR
8 mins

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
16 APR
5 mins

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
16 APR
4 mins

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes
Health-e News 16 APR
5 mins

Iqbal’s Everest

Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis
14 APR
7 mins

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double
Antoinette Muller 13 APR
3 mins

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today
13 APR
5 mins

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

NFL bans 10 helmet models after 2018, including Brady’s

AFP
7 hours ago
2 mins
0