While you were sleeping: 17 April 2018

New York publications nab joint Pulitzer

The New York Times and the New Yorker have been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for work relating to breaking the story of the #MeToo movement. The prize was awarded to the news organisations after their explosive stories exposed and ultimately condemned Harvey Weinstein for his many cases of sexual misconduct, sparking a wildfire of #MeToo voices worldwide. The Pulitzer prize showed that the work by the two organisations made it never, ever permissible to conduct sexual misconduct whatever the friend, colleague or superior involved.