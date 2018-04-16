Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy

By Rebecca Redelmeier 16 April 2018

Photo: Members of the South African delegation at the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town are ‘photobombed’ by members of the Canadian delegation. Photo: Rebecca Redelmeier.

Dismantle patriarchy, solve the world’s political woes, and learn how to parent teenage boys properly – all during one afternoon at the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships. Competitors hail from the most elite private schools around the globe, but as they take the stage they are prepared to confront – and make fun of – the systematic inequalities they represent.

Welcome to the 81st annual straight white male convention,” began John van Niekerk, a matric pupil from Bishops in Cape Town. Standing on his high school’s stage, he lamented:

We used to have all the money and the land. And we still do – it’s just not as fun any more!”

Laughter erupted from the crowd, but Van Niekerk’s composure remained firm – not because he didn’t think what he was saying was funny, but quite the opposite: he knew it was, and wanted to score as many points as possible from the judges who sat in the front row, marking him for speech structure, deliverance, and humour.

Van Niekerk was one of the two finalists in the after-dinner speech category of the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships (WIDPSC), an annual international public speaking competition hosted this past weekend in Cape Town. High school pupils from Canada, the United States, Hong Kong, England, Cyprus, India, South Korea, Lithuania, Australia and South Africa gathered to compete for championship titles in their specialist categories.

One by one, pupils took the stage to deliver persuasive speeches, interpretative readings, debates, impromptu addresses, and finally the famed after-dinner speech, where competitors evoke laughter from the crowd through nuanced examinations of world issues. This time, that issue was “heteronormative patriarchy”. And Van Niekerk, a blond young white man representing one of South Africa’s most exclusive all-boys private schools, was all too ready to make fun of it.

The complex humour in Van Niekerk’s speech was matched by the depth of a fellow competitor’s speech on “the loss of leisure” and the thoughtful reasoning of a team of two debaters arguing for a requisite number of volunteer work years for anyone running for president. Their deliverance was always sharp and analysis consistently sophisticated.

To qualify for this championship, pupils have climbed through the ranks of competitive national competitions. Most of the pupils come from exclusive private schools in their home countries, and the high-brow education of competitors is evident. These teenagers’ usual uniform of takkies and jeans have been exchanged for shiny leather shoes and well-tailored blazers, their conversations sprinkled with words like “discourse” and phrases like “ferment an argumentation”.

But while each speech was refined and each delivery polished, the competition’s environment was one of unpretentious camaraderie. As pupils took their seats, Americans reached over the rows to give high fives and fist bumps to the South African team.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, oi oi oi!” chanted the Australian delegation as one of their own stood up to take the stage.

Jessica Zheng, an 18-year-old competitor representing Branksome Hall in Toronto, Canada, explained that the community she has built from public speaking has given her a global network of friends. As she nears her own high school graduation, she credits public speaking with helping her develop essential skills that she draws on professionally and socially.

For Zheng, public speaking is more than a school extracurricular or a university application booster – it’s a community full of lessons and friendship all on its own. After an Australian friend ended his speech, she turned to his teammates behind her and exclaimed, “He’s your national treasure!”

Simon Peile, the chair of the Council at Bishops and parent of one of this year’s competitors, explained that the competition provides students with a place to develop professional skills essential to contemporary politics.

Public speaking forces you to listen to other people’s arguments,” he said.

For Peile, this skill feels especially relevant in South Africa right now.

It’s a way to combat the violence so commonly associated with our political system.”

He said Bishops was very supportive of its public speaking club – and the competitive edge that it gives its matrics when they apply for university.

All of the last five or six chairmen of Bishops’ public speaking society have gone to Ivy league schools,” said Peile.

Grace Nolan, a public speaking coach and teacher from The York School in Toronto, explained that the competitive and financial requirements of international public speaking tournaments can pose a barrier to pupils who don’t go to private schools.

Not all schools can support an extra-curricular public speaking club,” she said. “There’s also the cost of flying to international competitions which can be very expensive.”

The competition provides an optimistic insight into the kind of leadership that pupils from the world’s poshest schools will use to guide the global future. These young leaders pointed out the flaws in elitist institutions and reprimanded older generations’ parenting mistakes. Through self-deprecating humour and razor-sharp arguments, they made fun of male fragility and argued for political representation of the working class. In their speeches lies hope that the elite of the future will be thoughtful, informed, and shamelessly funny.

As Van Niekerk told the crowd: “Let’s take a step back and colonise… I mean compromise!” DM

Photo: Members of the South African delegation at the World Individual Debating and Public Speaking Championships at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town are ‘photobombed’ by members of the Canadian delegation. Photo: Rebecca Redelmeier.

Gallery

Rebecca Redelmeier

SCORPIO

Gupta, Inc: The Lawyers, Part One

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Winnie’s Legacy

Sidney Mufamadi delivers a rich history lesson

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
5 mins

Cyril’s Big Four

Ramaphosa tasks ‘Pack of Lions’ to hunt down investors

Peter Fabricius
2 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for #MeToo watershed

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg police on the hunt after robbers shoot security guard dead in early morning heist

News24 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Boy unearths legendary Danish king’s trove in Germany

AFP 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

SA government condemns recent attacks in Syria

News24 12 hours ago

Analysis

ANC North West: Still crazy after all these years
Stephen Grootes 5 hours ago
5 mins

"A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right and raises at first a formidable outcry in defence of custom. But the tumult soon subsides. Time makes more converts than reason." ~ Thomas Paine

China

The Real Ivory Game

Karl Ammann 2 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Claims that a sugar tax works wither under scrutiny

Ivo Vegter
2 hours ago
6 mins

Healthy Seas

Mining interests ‘stalling’ SA plans to protect more of the ocean

Tony Carnie
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

AFU swoops on Saxonwold as State obtains order for Gupta-linked assets

Jessica Bezuidenhout
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A family outing, South African style

Lance Claasen
2 hours ago
5 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

Richard Poplak
16 APR
10 mins

Land Expropriation

Is the problem with the law or the implementation of the law?

Nkateko Mabasa
4 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 21 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 21 hours ago

ISS Today

Africa needs a revolution in education
ISS Today 8 hours ago
5 mins

Marie Curie’s research papers remain highly radioactive to this day.

OPINIONISTA

Is time up for Zimbabwe’s opaque diamond sector?

Nick Donovan 2 hours ago
3 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
16 APR
8 mins

Op-Ed

Quality and safety must be controlled to protect food sector and consumers

Wandile Sihlobo
4 hours ago
3 mins

Letter to the Editor

Decay in Free State must be recognised to be corrected

Daily Maverick
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

What Ma Winnie can teach us about politics, power and women’s lives in the Struggle

Annie Devenish
2 hours ago
6 mins

Herb Kaiser (1924-2018)

US diplomat who helped thousands of black South Africans get a medical education

J Brooks Spector
4 hours ago
10 mins

GroundUp

Court rules that banks can sell your house for next to nothing

GroundUp
4 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 21 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 APR

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 15 APR

South Africa

Youth Unemployment in Focus: When you’re job-hunting so long that you’re no longer young
Marelise van der Merwe, Aphiwe Ngalo & Rebecca Redelmeier 9 hours ago
11 mins

Guinness World Records no longer give awards to the world's fattest animals so as to avoid forced overeating.

Parliamentary Monitoring Group

A new term begins

Parliamentary Monitoring Group 10 hours ago
5 mins

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
15 APR
5 mins

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland
16 APR
5 mins

Analysis

Funeral Politics

Stephen Grootes
16 APR
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
24 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
16 APR
5 mins

Scorpio Analysis

The case against the NPA’s case against Pillay, van Loggerenberg and Janse van Rensburg

Pauli Van Wyk
10 APR
14 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Debating and Public Speaking Championships

Pupils lob word bombs on privilege and patriarchy
Rebecca Redelmeier 11 hours ago
4 mins

"Give yourself freedom to try out new things. Don't be so set in your ways that you can't grow." ~ Susan Polis Schutz

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones 16 APR
4 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
16 APR
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
16 APR
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
24 hours ago
5 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’

Cyril Ramaphosa
14 APR
10 mins

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni
24 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
16 APR
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, World

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest
Zapiro 11 APR
< 1 min

There are more museums in the United States than Starbucks and McDonald's combined.

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis 14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal

amaBhungane
12 APR
3 mins

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman
13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini
Daily Maverick Staff Reporter 14 APR
7 mins

Glasnost's reforms unveiled so many cover ups in the Soviet Union that all history exams were cancelled in 1988.

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins
0