Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

By Lesley Stones 16 April 2018

The terrible thing about Green Man Flashing isn’t that this political power-play thriller is still relevant several years after it was written. It’s that it always will be. Worse, you could give the characters American, Russian or any other accent, and transplant them to 16th century England or a future colony on Mars, and I bet it would still resonate.

 

A strong theme in Mike van Graan’s intense drama Green Man Flashing is that history is bigger than any of us and, sometimes, personal rights must defer to party expedience. The counter theme is that wrong is wrong, but who dare speak it?

This master playwright doesn’t give everything away at once, and I spent the first 15 minutes trying to figure out the characters’ relationships to each other, and who exactly had done what to whom. All made more complex by switching backwards and forwards in time, creating a jigsaw puzzle where you’re not even sure you have all the pieces.

It’s essentially the story of white ANC loyalist Gabby, and Aaron, her black husband, who returned to South Africa from exile after the ANC stormed to power in 1994. As tensions rise ahead of the crucial next elections, Gabby is raped by her boss, a Cabinet minister with a strong support base in KwaZulu-Natal and tipped to become the next deputy president.

Sound familiar? We never meet the politician, but you can probably hear his faint “hehehehehe” giggle in your head. Jacob Zuma – sorry, the fictional character – is a dangerous man to cross, and if the allegations of rape were to go public, the political fallout would be huge.

VIP protection heavies are sent to ensure Gabby’s silence, for the greater good of the country. And for her own personal safety, the heavies warn, since anyone taking the minister to court on a rape charge is likely to incur death threats. Ah yes, remember Khwezi?

Van Graan wrote Green Man Flashing two years before Zuma stepped up to claim the role, but it’s so relevant you could take it to court and present it as evidence.

The title refers to that moment on the pavement when the law says you have the right to walk, but the massive juggernaut bearing down on you ain’t going to stop. Do you demand your rights and step into danger, or quietly hold back?

That’s the question facing every rape victim, really, and the most memorable scene is a searing argument between Michelle Douglas as Gabby and Kate Liquorish as Anna, her friend and lawyer. Anna is urging Gabby to fight the case in court, in a brave and admirable step to demand justice and expose rapists who hide behind their power. For the sake of women everywhere, Anna urges.

Liquorish is on fire, with guts, passion and class that create an incandescent presence on the stage. Douglas is also excellent, imbuing her character with a tremulous, damaged air, with a calm exterior covering gaping wounds and her lost hope that this nation would become the happy rainbow everyone yearned for. Gabby sees the need for somebody to take a stand, but, terrified, says please God, let it be somebody else.

Extra complexity comes because her now estranged husband Aaron (Litha Bam) is the ANC’s official fire extinguisher sent to persuade Gabby to settle. Bam needs to grow more comfortable in the role to achieve a natural blend between once-loving husband turned professional hard man. A man so busy fixing everything else that he didn’t realise his own marriage was falling apart, as Gabby snaps. As ever, Van Graan gives his characters their own problems that pan back to represent humanity en masse.

Nasty Luthando (Sechaba Morojele) is another VIP protector with a foul attitude and no respect for women. Morojele swaggers around cockily with short man syndrome, furious at life and even angrier at white women. Oh, how sadly timeless this all feels.

David Dennis glides in and out as Inspector Abrahams, an apartheid-era cop haunted by his own guilt of not doing anything to curb the atrocities. His mental flashback to a torture scene in jail is particularly chilling, isolated in stark bright light. Dennis is admirable as a man stoically determined to do right after so much wrong, and carries himself with gravitas.

Meanwhile the plot is unfolding in a wonky timeline, with a court case under way before the crimes are committed. This ornate way of presenting the story keeps our brains on their toes, which is almost as confusing as it sounds, and the tensions really ignite once things happen more chronologically.

It’s swiftly directed by Malcolm Purkey, with some striking freeze frames as two characters fall silent and others take over. Atmospheric lighting by Denis Hutchinson hones in magnetically on those moments and his set also works well, with Gabby’s lounge surrounded by a backdrop of old political posters.

Green Man Flashing is now a prescribed school text work, and it would be wonderful if it actually shaped a few opinions in the classroom. In the theatre, this first restaging of the play in Johannesburg since 2006 is provocative, intense and unsettling, leaving you awed by Van Graan’s verbal fireworks, impressed by the actors and disdainful of politicians.

Mission accomplished, then. DM

Green Man Flashing runs at Sandton’s Auto & General Theatre on the Square until May 12. Tickets from Computicket.

Photos: Philip Kuhn

Gallery

Lesley Stones

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

By Richard Poplak

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
20 hours ago
5 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

DA denies receiving classified information from intelligence inspector general

News24 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 9 hours ago

Analysis

Funeral Politics
Stephen Grootes 12 hours ago
6 mins

Some firing squads are all issued with blank cartridges with the exception of one person. This helps alleviate personal responsibility for the execution squad.

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland 12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
11 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
11 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
12 hours ago
8 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
12 hours ago
5 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
12 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 15 hours ago

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 17 hours ago

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 17 hours ago

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’
Cyril Ramaphosa 14 APR
10 mins

Dave Grohl once tried to quit Nirvana after overhearing Kurt Cobain call him a "shitty drummer". Their manager convinced him to stay.

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni 11 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
12 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest

Zapiro
11 APR
< 1 min

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis
14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal
amaBhungane 12 APR
3 mins

"Five exclamation marks - the sure sign of an insane mind." ~ Terry Pratchett

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman 13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
14 APR
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Federal Congress: A party truly united in its diversity

Mmusi Maimane
13 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Remembering Winnie: Bearer of the torch of resistance

Andile Lungisa
13 APR
5 mins

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today
13 APR
5 mins

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

OPINIONISTA

The DA’s Hillary Clinton Dilemma
Ian Von Memerty 10 APR
7 mins

Human trafficking is the third largest source of income for organised criminal networks.

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp 13 APR
5 mins

Listeriosis update

Class action suit seeks to have Tiger Brands by the tail

Aphiwe Ngalo & Suné Pyne
13 APR
4 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins

Analysis

The rebellious side of Patricia de Lille is back – and the DA should watch out

Rebecca Davis
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Other News Round-Up: Sumo other time, ladies

Marelise Van Der Merwe
13 APR
5 mins

Housing

Joburg building collapse highlights the poor’s plight

Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane
13 APR
6 mins

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

OPINIONISTA

South Africa and philanthropic freedom
Shelagh Gastrow 13 APR
6 mins

Graffiti is actually the plural of graffito.

South Africa

Labour Minister declares May the month of the minimum wage; workers’ reservations ignored

Marianne Merten 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Philippi land occupiers threaten to defy court order

GroundUp
12 APR
2 mins

#CapeWaterGate

Whatever happened to Day Zero?

Adam Yates
12 APR
7 mins

Analysis

The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

Marianne Thamm
12 APR
6 mins

Remembering Winnie

Struggle church honours ‘hero to many’ amid calls to bolster ANC ahead of elections

Leila Dougan
12 APR
4 mins

Drug Bust

Orlando community praised for their role in intelligence-driven operation

Bheki C. Simelane
12 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

How credible are the racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against Jacob Zuma?

Pierre De Vos
12 APR
10 mins

Newsdeck, World, Business, Sci-Tech

#ZuckerBowl without a clear winner as Facebook hearings end

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

US House Speaker Ryan won’t seek re-election, in blow to Republicans

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia on Syria, says missiles ‘will be coming’

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

AFP 11 APR

South Africa

Saftu leads march against ‘poverty minimum wage’
Hlumela Dyantyi 12 APR
3 mins

"Speech, the most specifically human sound, and the most significant kind of sound, is never just scenery, it's always event." ~ Ursula Le Guin

ISS Today

Is Côte d’Ivoire becoming a wildlife trafficking hotspot?

ISS Today 12 APR
4 mins

2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA

Antoinette Muller
12 APR
4 mins

By-Elections

DA and ANC retain competitive seats

Wayne Sussman
12 APR
3 mins

Honda Jazz 1.5 Sport

Do Jazz and Sport really go together?

Deon Schoeman
12 APR
6 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie: Mourners pay their last respects to an inspirational leader

Orateng Lepodise
14 APR
4 mins
0