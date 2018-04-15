Newsdeck

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

By AFP 15 April 2018
Caption
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (C) reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 15 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NIGE

Jose Mourinho applauded Manchester City's Premier League title success but lambasted Manchester United after West Bromwich Albion's shock 1-0 win on Sunday. By Chris Brereton

In order to prevent City from being crowned champions for a few more days, United had to avoid defeat against bottom club Albion at Old Trafford.

But Jay Rodriguez’s 73rd minute header gave West Brom a stunning victory after they arrived at Old Trafford having lost nine of their previous 10 games.

It is ironic that United came back from 2-0 down against City themselves last weekend to win 3-2 and delay City’s party, only to surrender so tamely on home soil.

Mourinho claimed afterwards that he had not been happy after the City result because he knew they would win the league regardless and he accused some of his players of getting carried away.

“I don’t know if I was the first or second or third but I congratulate them face to face when I had the chance,” Mourinho said.

“I knew that sooner or later they would be (champions) and if I was in their position I would be very upset if someone said they won the title because Manchester United lost against West Brom.

“They won because they were the best team, they lost only a few points. Probably because I won eight championships, I was not in the moon with the victory against them.

“That doesn’t make me feel super happy and in my opinion affected for sure some of the people that was too happy.”

United’s afternoon was symptomatic of their entire season.

Their squad is crammed full of wonderfully potent performers such as Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, yet the Premier League table, which shows them 16 points behind City, does not lie.

United have scored a full 30 goals fewer than City this season and Mourinho has not managed to get his side to click, despite being able to bring on further talent such as Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

Mourinho pulled no punches about his squad’s lack of consistency, but the former Chelsea boss made it clear he believes he can return United to the summit of English football.

– Trust the process –

“I trust in my work, that is for sure – I have no reason not to trust,” he said.

“Eight titles are eight titles and three Premier Leagues are three Premier Leagues. I know how to win and I believe in myself. I think with my experience you don’t win titles with inconsistency.

“You win titles with consistency at every level, not just the performance level but the mental level and the day by day.

“Everything must be consistent until the last day. One of the things we have to improve is our consistency.”

The first half was a terrible advert for the English top-flight.

Jake Livermore had one decent effort saved by David De Gea and Lukaku smashed an effort right into Ben Foster’s face but that was about it.

The second half was not much better but Foster did wonderfully well after 66 minutes to tip a Lukaku effort around the post before the visitor’s resistance was then unexpectedly rewarded with 17 minutes remaining.

Nemanja Matic panicked at the delivery of a Chris Brunt corner and he knocked the ball back inside to Rodriguez, who could not miss from three yards out.

After sacking Alan Pardew at the start of the month, Darren Moore has been handed the West Brom until the end of the season.

Although the West Brom board are believed to want somebody with more experience, Moore certainly did his chances of becoming the next full-time boss no harm, even if avoiding relegation looks a lost cause.

“West Brom is a club I care about a lot,” he said. “I want to bring a family atmosphere to the club. Everybody is equal at the football club and we’re all in it together.” DM

Gallery

AFP

TRAINSPOTTER

Malema’s Path Forward – narrow, paved by the ANC

By Richard Poplak

Editorial

Welcome to the new Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick Team
19 hours ago
5 mins

State Security

When guardians refuse to be guarded, or, the curious case of one Arthur Fraser

Marianne Merten
11 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Bitter rivals’ embrace shakes up Kenyan politics

Reuters 6 mins ago

Newsdeck

Large bushfire burns near homes on Sydney outskirts

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

France convinced Trump to stay in Syria, says Macron

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘Full Metal Jacket’ star R. Lee Ermey dead at 74

AFP 7 hours ago

Analysis

Funeral Politics
Stephen Grootes 11 hours ago
6 mins

Don't believe Han Solo's evasion of Empire TIE Fighters. There are many miles of vacuum space between each asteroid in a field.

Op-Ed

Inside the ‘coal supply emergency’ at Eskom

Chris Yelland 11 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: We must walk the last mile

Helen Zille
10 hours ago
10 mins

Analysis

Malema’s complicated tango ANCiano

Carien Du Plessis
11 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Congress: Banding together for a common interest – avoiding change

Yonela Diko
10 hours ago
5 mins

Miloš Forman (1932-2018)

One of a kind Czech film genius who enriched the world

J Brooks Spector
11 hours ago
8 mins

CWG2018 Analysis

South Africa’s dawn of greatness

Antoinette Muller
11 hours ago
5 mins

Theatre Review

Green Man Flashing is as relevant as it has always been

Lesley Stones
11 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief in new Twitter storm

AFP 14 hours ago

Newsdeck, Sport

Mourinho slams United as they hand title to City

AFP 15 hours ago

Newsdeck, Business

KPMG South Africa reviewing work done by its partners

Reuters 16 hours ago

Newsdeck

Eiffel Tower shuts due to strike

AFP 13 APR

Remembering Winnie

‘Too often, we were not there for her’
Cyril Ramaphosa 14 APR
10 mins

Ring of Fire as performed by Johnny Cash was actually written by June Carter.

Op-Ed

Scepticism as public hearings on land expropriation commence

Sobantu Mzwakali and Sithandiwe Yeni 10 hours ago
4 mins

Health-E

Children face hunger and violent futures as thieves target school feeding programmes

Health-e News
11 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Iqbal’s Everest

Zapiro
11 APR
< 1 min

Analysis

A divided party puts up facade of unity at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Carien Du Plessis
14 APR
7 mins

Visual Essay

South Africa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Leila Dougan
13 APR
3 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie honoured, at last

Greg Nicolson
14 APR
6 mins

Op-Ed

Let us honour Winnie’s legacy by reaching out to those in need

Pinky Kekana
11 APR
4 mins

Newsdeck

Kardashian robbery suspect nabbed in southern France

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Russia says Syria chemical attack ‘staged’ with help of foreign secret service

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Trump considers re-joining Pacific trade pact he once spurned

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck

Alcohol guidelines in many countries may not be safe: study

AFP 13 APR

amaBhungane

Nkonki CEO resigns after we expose Gupta fronting deal
amaBhungane 12 APR
3 mins

Winston Churchill gave Charlie Chaplin bricklaying lessons. The activity was a hobby for Churchill.

Audi TT-RS

The real sports car deal

Deon Schoeman 13 APR
8 mins

2018 Commonwealth Games

Indomitable Semenya cruises to the golden double

Antoinette Muller
13 APR
3 mins

Remembering Winnie

‘The pain inflicted on her lives on in us’ – Zenani Dlamini

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
14 APR
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Winnie Mandela: the Zeitgeist of Young Women

Busani Ngcaweni
14 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA Federal Congress: A party truly united in its diversity

Mmusi Maimane
13 APR
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Remembering Winnie: Bearer of the torch of resistance

Andile Lungisa
13 APR
5 mins

ISS Today

Can Africa be the big Brexit winner?

ISS Today
13 APR
5 mins

Newsdeck, Sport

South African Sabbatini seizes early lead, Johnson in the hunt

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Ex-FBI chief Comey: Trump ran White House like a ‘mob boss’

AFP 13 APR

Newsdeck, Business, Life, etc

Netflix blow to Cannes film festival as line-up is announced

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport, Life, etc

Girls banned from Japan sumo event amid sexism uproar

AFP 12 APR

OPINIONISTA

The DA’s Hillary Clinton Dilemma
Ian Von Memerty 10 APR
7 mins

"Don’t reinvent the wheel just realign it." ~ Anthony D’Angelo

GroundUp

Western Cape government pours millions into security contract for a Green Point property

GroundUp 13 APR
5 mins

Listeriosis update

Class action suit seeks to have Tiger Brands by the tail

Aphiwe Ngalo & Suné Pyne
13 APR
4 mins

South Africa

Unsubstantiated smear campaigns put journalists at serious risk – SANEF

Daily Maverick
13 APR
2 mins

FLIXATION

Kevin’s bacon and the case for nudity parity on television

Tony Jackman
13 APR
7 mins

Analysis

The rebellious side of Patricia de Lille is back – and the DA should watch out

Rebecca Davis
13 APR
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Other News Round-Up: Sumo other time, ladies

Marelise Van Der Merwe
13 APR
5 mins

Housing

Joburg building collapse highlights the poor’s plight

Greg Nicolson & Bheki Simelane
13 APR
6 mins

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Macron says has ‘proof’ of Syrian chemical attack, vows response

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘coming’ after Syria attack

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, Sport

Ronaldo rescues Real Madrid after sensational Juventus comeback

AFP 12 APR

Newsdeck, World, Business, Sci-Tech

#ZuckerBowl without a clear winner as Facebook hearings end

AFP 12 APR

OPINIONISTA

South Africa and philanthropic freedom
Shelagh Gastrow 13 APR
6 mins

A vast dust cloud in the centre of our universe possesses a chemical responsible for the flavour of raspberries and it smells like rum.

South Africa

Labour Minister declares May the month of the minimum wage; workers’ reservations ignored

Marianne Merten 13 APR
5 mins

GroundUp

Philippi land occupiers threaten to defy court order

GroundUp
12 APR
2 mins

#CapeWaterGate

Whatever happened to Day Zero?

Adam Yates
12 APR
7 mins

Analysis

The slow yet inexorable unravelling of Jacob Zuma’s shadow state

Marianne Thamm
12 APR
6 mins

Remembering Winnie

Struggle church honours ‘hero to many’ amid calls to bolster ANC ahead of elections

Leila Dougan
12 APR
4 mins

Drug Bust

Orlando community praised for their role in intelligence-driven operation

Bheki C. Simelane
12 APR
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

How credible are the racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against Jacob Zuma?

Pierre De Vos
12 APR
10 mins

Newsdeck, World, Politics

US House Speaker Ryan won’t seek re-election, in blow to Republicans

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

Trump warns Russia on Syria, says missiles ‘will be coming’

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, World, Politics

257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

AFP 11 APR

Newsdeck, Politics, South Africa

ANC mourns loss of ‘gentle giant of our struggle’ Skweyiya

News24 11 APR

South Africa

Saftu leads march against ‘poverty minimum wage’
Hlumela Dyantyi 12 APR
3 mins

"We are surrounded by story." ~ Alice McDermott

ISS Today

Is Côte d’Ivoire becoming a wildlife trafficking hotspot?

ISS Today 12 APR
4 mins

2018 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

More medals and some disappointment for #TeamSA

Antoinette Muller
12 APR
4 mins

By-Elections

DA and ANC retain competitive seats

Wayne Sussman
12 APR
3 mins

Honda Jazz 1.5 Sport

Do Jazz and Sport really go together?

Deon Schoeman
12 APR
6 mins

South Africa

Mama Winnie: Mourners pay their last respects to an inspirational leader

Orateng Lepodise
14 APR
4 mins
0