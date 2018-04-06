While you were sleeping: 6 April 2018
D-Day for Zuma's first post-presidential trial, Studio Ghibli 2IC dies, and Woods sets a fiery first day at Masters.
STORY OF THE DAY
The Eve of Zuma’s Day in Court: The true believers await their martyred Msholozi
By REBECCA DAVIS.
On the eve of former president Jacob Zuma’s day in court, his supporters gathered in central Durban to show their ongoing appreciation of a man who they feel is being treated unjustly by the media, society, the ANC, and the courts. En masse, they defied orders from the top of the ANC not to wear party regalia in defence of Zuma – saying that they refused to be controlled in this manner.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Today former president Jacob Zuma gets his first day in court. He will be facing criminal charges brought against relating to the 1990s arms deal. Before all this, an excitable rally in support of their chosen political messiah took place in Durban. But go to court he shall, and it could get ugly fast. Zuma is facing a probable 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud. Given the several hundred outstanding allegations against the now vulnerable man, this is just the first legal beachhead in a legal storm that could take the rest of Zuma's life to unravel.
Trump plays ignorance on Daniels payment
President Donald Trump has insisted that he did not pay former porn star Stormy Danials $130,000 to keep quiet about their tryst. Staying silent on the topic for two months, Trump took a quick break from bringing about the fourth trade apocalypse to deny the bribery allegations. Trump instead threw his former lawyer under the bus, stating that he did not know why attorney Michael Cohen made the payment. If his lawyer pays and not Trump, it seems in the president's mind that this constitutes a non-payment.
Isao Takahata, an Oscar-nominated Japanese director, has died aged 82. Takahata was the other half of Studio Ghibli, the anime company that was best known for the gut-wrenching World War II epic Grave of the Fireflies. Takahata died in a Tokyo hospital after falling gravely ill. If any of you grew up watching Heidi on SAUK to badly-dubbed Afrikaans, this is the man responsible for a part of your childhood. The apartheid government is responsible for the Afrikaans bit.
Woods gains momentum in Masters first round
Tiger Woods' return to Augusta National today saw him manage a one-over-par 73 in his first round. The performance allowed Woods a shot at the title but requires the post-spinal fusion professional to step up big time in the coming days' play. Sergio Garcia, hoping to defend his
IN NUMBERS
15
The number of years until Nasa hopes to start a probe in Uranus.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1652 Jan van Riebeeck landed in the Cape of Good Hope, bringing the Dutch, and their smallpox, to South Africa.
At one point after his starring role in The Gladiator, Russell Crowe was targeted by al-Qaeda for kidnapping.
