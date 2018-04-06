Simpler. Better. Smarter.
6 April 2018 08:02 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 6 April 2018

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa
  • 06 Apr 2018 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS Henri Schoeman of South Africa crosses the finish line to win the gold medal during the Men's Triathlon at the XXI Commonwealth Games.

D-Day for Zuma's first post-presidential trial, Studio Ghibli 2IC dies, and Woods sets a fiery first day at Masters.

TGIF, 6 April 2018

"It had never been seen before by European eyes; but scenes so lovely must have been gazed upon by angels in their flight.” 
David Livingstone, on the Mosi-Oa-Tunya (Victoria Falls)

 
 

On the eve of former president Jacob Zuma’s day in court, his supporters gathered in central Durban to show their ongoing appreciation of a man who they feel is being treated unjustly by the media, society, the ANC, and the courts. En masse, they defied orders from the top of the ANC not to wear party regalia in defence of Zuma – saying that they refused to be controlled in this manner. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Zuma's legal D-Day looms

Today former president Jacob Zuma gets his first day in court. He will be facing criminal charges brought against relating to the 1990s arms deal. Before all this, an excitable rally in support of their chosen political messiah took place in Durban. But go to court he shall, and it could get ugly fast. Zuma is facing a probable 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud. Given the several hundred outstanding allegations against the now vulnerable man, this is just the first legal beachhead in a legal storm that could take the rest of Zuma's life to unravel.

 

Trump plays ignorance on Daniels payment

President Donald Trump has insisted that he did not pay former porn star Stormy Danials $130,000 to keep quiet about their tryst. Staying silent on the topic for two months, Trump took a quick break from bringing about the fourth trade apocalypse to deny the bribery allegations. Trump instead threw his former lawyer under the bus, stating that he did not know why attorney Michael Cohen made the payment. If his lawyer pays and not Trump, it seems in the president's mind that this constitutes a non-payment.

 

Studio Ghibli co-founder dies

Isao Takahata, an Oscar-nominated Japanese director, has died aged 82. Takahata was the other half of Studio Ghibli, the anime company that was best known for the gut-wrenching World War II epic Grave of the Fireflies. Takahata died in a Tokyo hospital after falling gravely ill. If any of you grew up watching Heidi on SAUK to badly-dubbed Afrikaans, this is the man responsible for a part of your childhood. The apartheid government is responsible for the Afrikaans bit.

 

Woods gains momentum in Masters first round

Tiger Woods' return to Augusta National today saw him manage a one-over-par 73 in his first round. The performance allowed Woods a shot at the title but requires the post-spinal fusion professional to step up big time in the coming days' play. Sergio Garcia, hoping to defend his Masters title, finished his first round with a torrid nine-over 81. Garcia at one point hit 13 on a par-five hole, sinking five straight shots into the water. "Rage" surely does not describe it.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

15

The number of years until Nasa hopes to start a probe in Uranus.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1652 Jan van Riebeeck landed in the Cape of Good Hope, bringing the Dutch, and their smallpox, to South Africa.

At one point after his starring role in The Gladiator, Russell Crowe was targeted by al-Qaeda for kidnapping.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Dear Mmusi Maimane, please come home to the ANC

A column by DAVID KA-NDYALVAN

 

Bring on the clowns – mention a food choice online

A column by MICHAEL FRIDJHON

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 13° max 25°, cloudy
CPT: min: 13° max: 18°, cloudy
DBN: min: 21° max: 29°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 22°, cloudy
KIM: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
MHK: min: 14° max: 26°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 32°, cloudy
PE: min: 13° max: 25°, cloudy
PMB: min: 16° max: 30°, cloudy
PTA: min: 14° max: 25°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$68.52
Gold=$1,326.50
Platinum=$912.28
R/$=11.98
R/€=14.66
R/£=16.78
BTC/$=6,849
JSE All Share=55,761.15
DJIA=24,505.22
FTSE 100=7,199.50

  • John Stupart
    21056311_10155633186048996_5208141920631691484_o.jpg
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the creator of Daily Maverick's First Thing. When not getting up at the crack of dawn, he is working on many of DM's other newsletter offerings. John completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. When he isn't utterly sleep-deprived, that is.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Main photo: A Zuma supporter prays at Albert Park in Durban during the night vigil on the eve of the former president’s appearance at the Durban High Court, 5 April 2018. (Photo by Leila Dougan)

The Eve of Zuma’s Day in Court: The true believers await their martyred Msholozi

By Rebecca Davis
Photo by Rami Al-zayat on Unsplash

State Capture: Another SAPS sole supplier threatens to cut services, this time to Crime Intelligence

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: FDA director, Keith Keating. (Supplied)

SAPS/SITA Capture: The great FDA switch-off – contingency plans in place, SAPS claims

By Marianne Thamm
Terrorism-as-Business-Model.jpg

Editorial: Terrorism as business model

By Daily Maverick
Photograph of Raymond Suttner by Chris Snelling

Op-Ed: Can the ANC recover ground lost under Zuma?

By Raymond Suttner
volkswagen-polo_-driving-004-492392-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

New VW Polo vs Polo Vivo: Upward Mobility, or Value?

By Deon Schoeman
Photos: Supplied

Theatre Review: West Side Story – sensational the second time around

By Siobhan Cassidy
Photo: Young(er) Donald J Trump in Trump: An American Dream.

FLIXATION: The Art of the Dark Deal

By Tony Jackman

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.