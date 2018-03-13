Trump wanted new team ahead of N.Korea talks: US official
- 13 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Donald Trump wanted to change up his cabinet team before launching high-stakes negotiations with North Korea, a senior US official said Tuesday, after the president announced Mike Pompeo would succeed Rex Tillerson as his top diplomat.
"The President wanted to make sure to have his new team in place in advance of the upcoming talks with North Korea," the official said.
The reshuffle comes days after the spectacular announcement of a meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose date and details have yet to be determined. DM
