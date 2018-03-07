Indulge in some literary banting
7 March 2018 08:38 (South Africa)
South Africa

Street Talk: Public transport nightmare (Video)

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa
  • 07 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Street Talk: Public transport nightmare (Video)

Capetonians share their transport woes and how Prasa has left them stranded. They are hoping that the newly appointed president will be sorting this out. By STREET TALK.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

  • Street Talk
    Street Talk

    Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. 

    Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Bathabile Dlamini (GCIS)

SassaGate Reloaded: ConCourt’s Mogoeng angered by Sassa’s and Bathabile Dlamini’s serial delinquency

By Marianne Thamm
By Leila Dougan Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane answers tough questions related to the Vrede dairy project investigation by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services in Parliament, 6 March 2018.

While you were sleeping: 7 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: Johannesburg downtown (Babak Fakhamzadeh via Flickr)

Inner City Blues: Joburg considers test case for expropriation of run-down buildings

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: OR Tambo International Airport. (Photo: Paul Saad via Flickr).

Scorpio: ACSA wastes R600,000 on double payment

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Mcebisi Jonas (GCIS)

Mcebisi Jonas on State Capture, the economy and Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before Parliament's justice committee, 6 March 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Public Protector: Controversial Vrede dairy report completed before Mkhwebane took office

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa, attends and responds to the debate in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), Parliament, Cape Town. The debate follows the annual opening address delivered by President Ramaphosa to NHTL on Tuesday, 1 March 2o18. (Photo: GCIS)

TRAINSPOTTER: Cyril Ramaphosa and his many big, fat, mayo-drenched polony sandwiches

By Richard Poplak
marianne-merten-reporternotebook.jpg

Parliamentary Notebook: From abandoned citizenships to abandoned debates

By Marianne Merten

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.