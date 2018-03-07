For people with brains. And a browser.
7 March 2018 08:36 (South Africa)
Africa

Botswana: Police clampdown over intelligence report

  • INK
    INK

    INK Centre for Investigative Journalism - Botswana

  • Africa
  • 07 Mar 2018 (South Africa)
Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi on Unsplash.

A break-in at the INK Centre for investigative Journalism in Gaborone at the weekend has raised concerns among journalists that official intolerance towards the independent media is growing in Botswana. By KAGO KOMANE.

The break-in came two days after plain-clothes police officers instructed the centre’s managing partner, Joel Konopo, to report to the assistant police commissioner, Mokuedi Mpathi, next week in connection with an alleged leaked intelligence report.

The Tholwana Borethe report, leaked to a wide range of news organisations in July last year, claimed that the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services is running an operation intended to disrupt the opposition ahead of the 2019 election. Konopo said during the break-in the intruders broke open a steel filing cabinet containing valuable items including laptops, but took none of them.

He said it had not yet been established if any documents were missing.

We believe this is part of a growing pattern of official harassment of independent media in Botswana by members of security agencies.

As private media, we want government to recognise our important role. The use of the Alarming Publications Act and sedition laws are official barriers created to discourage independent journalism,” he said.

Mpathi summoned the editors of four major publications in Botswana in December last year after they had published articles on the report.

The police have indicated that they may bring charges against INK, the Sunday Standard, Botswana Guardian, Business Weekly and Review and the Botswana Gazette under the Alarming Publications Act, which prohibits the publication of material that may create panic or disturb public peace.

The police investigation follows a complaint by opposition Botswana Congress Party president, Dumelang Saleshando, that the publication of Tholwana Borethe by the newspapers caused panic.

Assistant police commissioner Mphathi would not comment on the break-in at INK’s offices, but confirmed that officers had been sent to inform Konopo of next week’s meeting.

We are still investigating this issue (of the publication of Tholawana Borethe). We will continue to call in those who had anything to do with the report to help us with our investigations,” he said.

There are suspicions that the report is a false flag operation designed to sow discord in opposition circles, as it contained several inconsistencies and factual errors.

These included incorrect information on the birth dates and occupations of politician’s spouses.

INK engaged a software engineer, who discovered that the report’s meta-data contradicted the dates the it was supposedly authored.

The meta-data also provided crucial information on the location of the source of the report, a residential house in eastern Gaborone. DM

Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi on Unsplash.

  • INK
    INK

    INK Centre for Investigative Journalism - Botswana

  • Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles







Do Not Miss
Photo: Bathabile Dlamini (GCIS)

SassaGate Reloaded: ConCourt’s Mogoeng angered by Sassa’s and Bathabile Dlamini’s serial delinquency

By Marianne Thamm
By Leila Dougan Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane answers tough questions related to the Vrede dairy project investigation by Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services in Parliament, 6 March 2018.

While you were sleeping: 7 March 2018

By John Stupart
Photo: Johannesburg downtown (Babak Fakhamzadeh via Flickr)

Inner City Blues: Joburg considers test case for expropriation of run-down buildings

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: OR Tambo International Airport. (Photo: Paul Saad via Flickr).

Scorpio: ACSA wastes R600,000 on double payment

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Mcebisi Jonas (GCIS)

Mcebisi Jonas on State Capture, the economy and Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before Parliament's justice committee, 6 March 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Public Protector: Controversial Vrede dairy report completed before Mkhwebane took office

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa, attends and responds to the debate in the National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL), Parliament, Cape Town. The debate follows the annual opening address delivered by President Ramaphosa to NHTL on Tuesday, 1 March 2o18. (Photo: GCIS)

TRAINSPOTTER: Cyril Ramaphosa and his many big, fat, mayo-drenched polony sandwiches

By Richard Poplak
marianne-merten-reporternotebook.jpg

Parliamentary Notebook: From abandoned citizenships to abandoned debates

By Marianne Merten

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.