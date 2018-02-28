While you were sleeping: 28 February 2018
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 28 Feb 2018 06:05 (South Africa)
11 sick after envelope opening on base, Kushner loses his clearance, and if you hate body odour, you likely love Trump.
Wednesday, 28 February 2018
“History is a Rorschach test, people. What you see when you look at it tells you as much about yourself as it does about the past.”
Jennifer Donnelly
STORY OF THE DAY
Sitting Bucks: Damning survey explains how Net1 benefits from close proximity to social grant recipients
By MARIANNE THAMM
One of the spin-offs of the relationship between Sassa, Net1 and its subsidiary, Cash Paymaster Services, has been the easy and lucrative access the US-listed company has had to some 17-million South Africans who receive social grants. Net1 subsidiary, Moneyline, offers grant recipients loans, often without requesting proof of income and on condition they surrender Sassa cards and open an EasyPay Everywhere Account. A shocking survey among grant recipients last year highlighted several problematic practices.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Possible chemical attack on US base
At least 11 people have become ill after an envelope was opened on a US military base. The Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall received the letter which contained an "unknown" substance, which after being opened prompted
President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has lost his top-level security clearance. White House formal clearance procedures were never followed by Kushner, leading to
Hate BO? You probably love Trump
A bizarre new study has released its findings relating to haters of body odour and authoritarianism. Marco Liuzza from Italy's Magna Graecia University conducted two large-scale surveys to evaluate people's dislike of body odour. The link lies within a deep-rooted instinct to avoid disease and pestilence, something which can translate into avoiding both the sick and smelly and the "foreign" or othered individual. The study indicated that BO haters also preferred authoritarian leaders.
Barcelona launches eSports team
Barcelona announced late on Tuesday that it would be launching a professional eSports team. Barca will compete against other European clubs' eSports teams in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES2018). A statement made by La Liga indicated that it expected the global eSports market to exceed $1-billion by 2020. If you shout at your kids for playing too much FIFA, perhaps let them
IN NUMBERS
$2 million
The bounty set for Tupac's mother. She is currently living as a fugitive in Cuba after killing a policeman and robbing a bank.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1900 the siege of Ladysmith is lifted.
In a pinch, mayonnaise can be used as a thermal paste.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Cabinet Reshuffle: Gugile Nkwinti inherits a Water Department that may tip SA into chaos
BY REBECCA DAVIS & SUNÉ PAYNE
No Filter, Volume 4: Shackville two years on – a perspective from the student who graduated
BY AYANDA CHARLIE AND LEILA DOUGAN
Lesotho: Deputy health minister caught up in attempt to smuggle R5m worth of dagga to SA
BY MNN CENTRE FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM
Inxeba (The Wound): The Appeal Tribunal’s homophobic reclassification of dramatic art as pornography
A column by PIERRE DE VOS
Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 23°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 19° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
PTA: min: 16° max: 27°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$66.86
Gold=$1,315.44
Platinum=$983.33
R/$=11.68
R/€=14.30
R/£=16.26
BTC/$=10,610
JSE All Share=59,027.22
DJIA=25,685.62
FTSE 100=7,387.36
- John Stupart
- South Africa
Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.