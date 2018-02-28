Who says the news has to be boring?
28 February 2018 07:21 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 28 February 2018

  • South Africa
  • 28 Feb 2018 06:05 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/Gyorgy Varga A dog walks on ice covering a stair normally used by bathers to enter and leave the water on the shore of Lake Balaton in Fonyod, 148 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 26 February 2018, as extreme cold strengthened by high winds chills most of Hungary.

11 sick after envelope opening on base, Kushner loses his clearance, and if you hate body odour, you likely love Trump.

Wednesday, 28 February 2018

“History is a Rorschach test, people. What you see when you look at it tells you as much about yourself as it does about the past.” 
Jennifer Donnelly

 
 

One of the spin-offs of the relationship between Sassa, Net1 and its subsidiary, Cash Paymaster Services, has been the easy and lucrative access the US-listed company has had to some 17-million South Africans who receive social grants. Net1 subsidiary, Moneyline, offers grant recipients loans, often without requesting proof of income and on condition they surrender Sassa cards and open an EasyPay Everywhere Account. A shocking survey among grant recipients last year highlighted several problematic practices. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Possible chemical attack on US base

At least 11 people have become ill after an envelope was opened on a US military base. The Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall received the letter which contained an "unknown" substance, which after being opened prompted several personnel to complain of burning extremities. Although a deliberate chemical attack has not yet been confirmed, the signs seem to point towards it.

 

Kushner loses clearance

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has lost his top-level security clearance. White House formal clearance procedures were never followed by Kushner, leading to his loss of his access to secret intelligence. Kushner now has to negotiate peace in the middle east without all information tools at his disposal, and he is in an entirely weakened position ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu's visit in the coming days.

 

Hate BO? You probably love Trump

A bizarre new study has released its findings relating to haters of body odour and authoritarianism. Marco Liuzza from Italy's Magna Graecia University conducted two large-scale surveys to evaluate people's dislike of body odour. The link lies within a deep-rooted instinct to avoid disease and pestilence, something which can translate into avoiding both the sick and smelly and the "foreign" or othered individual. The study indicated that BO haters also preferred authoritarian leaders.

 

Barcelona launches eSports team

Barcelona announced late on Tuesday that it would be launching a professional eSports team. Barca will compete against other European clubs' eSports teams in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES2018). A statement made by La Liga indicated that it expected the global eSports market to exceed $1-billion by 2020. If you shout at your kids for playing too much FIFA, perhaps let them game on for a bit more if they show some skill.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

$2 million

The bounty set for Tupac's mother. She is currently living as a fugitive in Cuba after killing a policeman and robbing a bank.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1900 the siege of Ladysmith is lifted.

In a pinch, mayonnaise can be used as a thermal paste.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

Stuck, half-way through the Ramaphosa Rubicon

A column by SUSAN BOOYSEN

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 23°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 23°, sunny
DBN: min: 20° max: 27°, cloudy
JHB: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
KIM: min: 19° max: 32°, cloudy
MHK: min: 17° max: 28°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 30°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 29°, cloudy
PMB: min: 17° max: 31°, sunny
PTA: min: 16° max: 27°, rainy

Financial Data
Oil=$66.86
Gold=$1,315.44
Platinum=$983.33
R/$=11.68
R/€=14.30
R/£=16.26
BTC/$=10,610
JSE All Share=59,027.22
DJIA=25,685.62
FTSE 100=7,387.36

  • South Africa

Do Not Miss
Photo: A South African woman carrying her baby rests against a fence with thousands of South Africans waiting in line outside Guguletu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sitting Bucks: Damning survey explains how Net1 benefits from close proximity to social grant recipients

By Marianne Thamm
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates David Mabuza, who was sworn is as deputy president on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Analysis: Ramaphosa’s state of the nation is taking shape, but the provinces are in dire need of TLC

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana. Photo: EWN

Op-Ed: Mxolisi Nxasana must be reinstated as National Director of Public Prosecutions

By Nicole Fritz
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa on the parliamentary precinct shortly after addressing the House of Traditional Leaders. This follows his announcement of a new Cabinet on Monday night. Photo: Leila Dougan

Parliament: Historic land expropriation agreement reached amid South Africa’s changing politics

By Marianne Merten
Photo: ‘The truth is, we don’t have a (Water and Sanitation) department,’ said chairperson Themba Godi before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, 27 February, 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Cabinet Reshuffle: Gugile Nkwinti inherits a Water Department that may tip SA into chaos

By REBECCA DAVIS & SUNÉ PAYNE
Photo: A women carries her baby as she stands by burning tires as protestors close a major road during an early morning violent protest in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 May 2017. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: We can’t tax ourselves out of inequality

By Dirk de Vos
Photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa poses with his newly appointed deputy president David Mabuza and other new members of Cabinet shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on 27 February 2018. Photo: Leila Dougan

Op-Ed: Former anti-Ramaphosa faction is speaking in tongues, bewildered and bemused

By Tlhabane Motaung
Photo: Workers drill for water from the Cape Flats aquifer in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks

GroundUp: What is the future of Cape Town’s water supply?

By GroundUp

