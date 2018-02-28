While you were sleeping: 28 February 2018

Barcelona launches eSports team

Barcelona announced late on Tuesday that it would be launching a professional eSports team. Barca will compete against other European clubs' eSports teams in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES2018). A statement made by La Liga indicated that it expected the global eSports market to exceed $1-billion by 2020. If you shout at your kids for playing too much FIFA, perhaps let them game on for a bit more if they show some skill.