Bloody literary agents
13 February 2018 17:00 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 13 February 2018

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 13 Feb 2018 06:07 (South Africa)
BY EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Hirono Asami of Japan in action during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final Run 1 at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 12 February 2018.

Zuma's ultimatum laid down, SANDF DRC crimes to be investigated, and Oxfam deputy resigns.

Tuesday, 13 February 2018

“I conclude then this point touching upon the power of kings with this axiom of divinity, That as to dispute what God may do is blasphemy … so it is sedition to dispute what a king may do.” 
King James I

 
 

By early on Tuesday morning, as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises of some kind of closure to the “transition” issue started to look old, rumours again did the rounds that President Jacob Zuma had agreed to demands from the national executive committee to resign. Sources from the inside said he would be given 48 hours to do so, or face a recall. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Zuma refuses to resign, recall looms

Local media has gone wild with reports from NEC sources that the decision to recall Jacob Zuma after almost 13 hours of discussion was met with blunt refusal to step down by the President. Since the ANC itself has as yet not deigned to inform the country just which lunatic is in charge, expect Tuesday to be rife with speculation and rumour until such an occasion. For now, one would do well to sit in a news foxhole, safe from verbal shrapnel whizzing overhead.

 

South Africa's next steps

If the emperor insists on trotting about naked, the ANC could be forced to send through a motion of no confidence, lest it allows the opposition's motion to be held on the 22nd. That said, it would be highly unusual for Zuma to reject the recall demand of 48 hours, despite having no legal obligation to do so. It may be clear that the President has chosen himself over his party and the country, but that should probably have been clear many years ago .

 

Investigators to probe SANDF torture cases in DRC

South African soldiers accused of torture and sexual abuse are to be the subject of an investigation by the UN and South Africa. SANDF soldiers allegedly beat a 17-year-old boy and engaged in sexual exploitation of women in three separate eastern DRC towns. SANDF officials promised that investigators would be deployed to the region "within days".

 

Oxfam deputy head resigns over Haiti scandal

Not to be outdone with South African controversies in the DRC, the deputy CEO of Oxfam resigned on Monday amidst a sex scandal in their Haiti mission. Penny Lawrence admitted a lack of transparency over Oxfam's employees who had been involved in a prostitution ring in Haiti. Lawrence said in her statement that she was "ashamed that this happened on my watch and I take full responsibility".

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

1.25 × 1068 bytes / m2

The fundamentally maximum density that information can be stored at. Any further would cause a black hole.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is World Radio Day. Hopefully, some radio stations are paying attention to this newsletter!

In 2013 Disney tried to trademark Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Analysis: How will the DA shine its crown without a ‘dirty’ ANC?

BY A NGALO, H DYANTYI, S PAYNE @ M VD MERWE

 

OPINIONISTAS

Inxeba: Ripping the Wounds right open

A column by SIYA KHUMALO

 

#FeesMustFall reflection: How I did my time

A column by APHIWE NGALO

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max 28°, rainy
CPT: min: 21° max: 31°,  rainy
DBN: min: 20° max: 26°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 25°, cloudy
KIM: min: 18° max: 31°, cloudy
MHK: min: 18° max: 31°, cloudy
NLP: min: 17° max: 31°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 27°, rainy
PMB: min: 18° max: 23°, rainy
PTA: min: 19° max: 31°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$62.59
Gold=$1,324.36
Platinum=$972.01
R/$=11.90
R/€=14.61
R/£=16.45
BTC/$=8,710
JSE All Share=56,206.76
DJIA=24,655.86
FTSE 100=7,177.06

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Jacob Zuma (Sapa)

Editorial: Jacob Zuma – Man of No Character

By Daily Maverick
Photo of Jacob Zuma by Greg Nicolson / Daily Maverick

ANC briefing on Zexit: Two certainties and one very big elephant in the room

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to his (then) party deputy Cyril Ramaphosa (L) during the final election rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in Soweto, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Newsflash: ANC launches three-pronged bid to remove Jacob Zuma after he back-tracked

By Marianne Thamm
File Photo: The entrance to Luthuli House. (Picture Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters)

Expectation builds outside Luthuli House ahead of Zexit update by ANC

By BHEKI C. SIMELANE
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma looks on during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: The ANC recalls Zuma – now what?

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: South African President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 16 December 2017. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

What a Difference Two Days Make: Zuma faces 48-hour ultimatum

By Carien du Plessis
File Photo: Voting booths are brought into parliament for a motion of no confidence vote against South African President Jacob Zuma in a sitting of parliament in Cape Town, 08 August 2017. EPA/Rodger Bosch

Opposition: Dissolve Parliament for a new mandate – no ‘elitist’ ANC Zexit discussions

By Marianne Merten
suttner-twocentres(1).jpg

Op-Ed: Managing Zuma’s departure without undermining democratic values

By Raymond Suttner

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.