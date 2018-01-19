Now with double the insight!
19 January 2018 01:37 (South Africa)
South Africa

GroundUp: Police vehicle petrol-bombed in Hoërskool Overvaal protests

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa
  • 19 Jan 2018 12:56 (South Africa)
Photo: Some protesters arrived with tyres as the demonstration outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging continued for a second day.

Local ANC leader says some parents want to meet to find a way forward. By GROUNDUP reporter.

First published by GroundUp

Protests continued for a second day outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday. Demonstrators persisted with their demand for the school to scrap its Afrikaans-only language policy which they claim is used to exclude black pupils.

Learners arriving for school in the morning had to walk past heavily armed riot police who kept watch outside the main entrance as protesters mobilised down the road. Dozens of parents decided to wait outside the school instead of leaving, saying that they were looking out to ensure that no harm came to the children inside the school.

Photo: Many protesters wore COSAS T-shirts.

A parent of a Grade 8 pupil said her son had just started high school and insisted that he attend class on Thursday despite the disruptions outside the gates. “My son was a bit concerned about the violence but he said that he wasn’t afraid to go to school. He wants to learn and we are very happy with the way the school has treated us as parents as they have assured us that security is in place to keep our kids safe,” said the mother.

A grandparent of another pupil said he was unhappy with the way the police handled the situation on Thursday. “Why do they let them toyi-toyi outside the main gate and burn tyres? Why don’t the police block the guys from coming into this street? The police are useless,” said the man.

Down the road from the main entrance taxis started arriving carrying more protesters, many of whom were wearing COSAS T-shirts. They began marching towards the other end of the road where many of the parents had gathered. Separated by police tape, the opposing groups began hurling insults at one another and had to be separated by riot police as the situation became increasingly tense. From inside the school teachers and staff could be seen filming the altercations with their smart devices. Some learners looked on from the balconies.

Photo: Parents outside the school were involved in altercations with some protesters.

Some protesters attempted to set tyres on fire but they were stopped by protest leaders who said that they did not want a repeat of Thursday’s violence. Others moved to barricade the main road running next to the school. An incident occurred in which a local resident was almost stoned by the mob as he attempted to remove the barricade so that his car could pass. Police were quick to respond to all flare-ups and moved to calm the situation.

Later in the day, after the learners had been picked up by their parents, a police vehicle was hit by a petrol bomb. A riot policeman extinguished the fire as his colleagues began making mass arrests. Most of the protesters were made to lay on the ground and then ushered into the back of a nyala and another police van. About 30 people were arrested and taken away by the police.

Photo: Protesters blocked a main road leading up to the school with debris and burning tyres.

I’m not sure why they arrested all those boys. We just saw people running and so we also started running. They pointed their guns at us and said that we should lay on the ground and they took all the young boys and put them in the police cars,” said a protester who identified herself as Pinky.

Shaka Radebe, a local ANC leader, said that most of the protesters who were arrested on Thursday had been released on bail. He also said that some of the parents want to meet with an ANC delegation to discuss the way forward. “We want to meet and discuss if we can meet each other half way. If there is common ground we can proceed to meet with school management,” said Radebe.

Photo: A police officer removes a burning tyre blocking a main road leading to the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the issues must be resolved as a matter of urgency as no child should go to school in fear of rubber bullets and tear gas.

A member of the School Governing Board said he was instructed not to speak to the media. DM

Photo: Some protesters arrived with tyres as the demonstration outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging continued for a second day.

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Piyoosh Goyal, right.

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Meet the money launderers

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Union Minister Kapil Sibal and Congress candidate from Chandini Chowk Delhi flashes the victory sign as he arrives to file his nominations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in New Delhi, India, 20 March 2014. EPA/STR

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Indian politician’s deal with Gupta partner

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo by www.ctp.org.uk.

amaBhungane and Scorpio #GuptaLeaks: Liverpool company owns 49% of Indian firm implicated in kickback scheme

By amaBhungane & Scorpio
Photo: Gauteng department of health deputy director of mental health Hanna Jacobus appeared at the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Thursday, 18 January 2018. (Greg Nicolson)

Life Esidimeni: The weight of 143 bodies – yet no real remorse from those responsible

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille addresses a media conference on Thursday, 18 January, 2018. “The people still abusing and wasting water seem to have it in their minds that Day Zero just can’t happen... This is not the case.” Photo: Leila Dougan

De Lille announces new emergency water rations: 'We have reached a point of no return'

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: Grade 00 students partake in early childhood development activities at Khayelitsha’s first private school for girls, Molo Mhlaba, situated in Harare centre on Thursday 18 January 2018. Photo: Hlumela Dyantyi

Molo Mhlaba: The Khayelitsha school daring to be different

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Protesters demonstrate against the World Economic Forum (WEF) and US president Donald Trump, in Bern, Switzerland, 13 January 2018. The WEF will take place from January 23 till January 26 in Davos. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MERZ

Statesmen write to Trump about 'enduring bonds' between Africa and the US

By PETER FABRICIUS
Photo: Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Maputo, Mozambique, 17 January 2017. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

ISS Today: Will Mnangagwa pull off another ‘coup’ this year?

By ISS TODAY

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.