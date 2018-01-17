While you were sleeping: 17 January 2018

Trump has 'incredible genes' - doctor

President Donald Trump is "healthy" and has no cognitive issues. This was the statement from his doctor Ronny Jackson. Aside from being considerably overweight and embarking on an exercise and diet regime, Trump showed no signs of being certifiably insane. Although this means fewer bed-based cheeseburgers for Trump, it does also mean critics doubting the president's sanity will not have a medical basis for such a conclusion.