18 January 2018
Street Talk: Gender – who cares? (Video)

A sexually diverse group of university graduates discuss gender fluidity, and how yesterday’s definitions of sexuality no longer apply. By STREET TALK.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

