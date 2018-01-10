Resistance is futile
11 January 2018 00:52 (South Africa)
South Africa

GroundUp: PRASA staff try to block state capture

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa
  • 10 Jan 2018 11:59 (South Africa)
Photo: PRASA’s lawyers are contesting a resolution passed by the rail company’s interim board. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Legal department concerned by Board decision to suspend Legal Panel. By Aidan Jones for GROUNDUP.

Published originally on GroundUp .

Senior employees at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) have sounded the alarm at a plan by the Board to bypass the agency’s legal decision-making process.

In an internal memorandum, they describe concerns with the interim Board’s draft resolution to suspend PRASA’s Legal Panel. The decision would require legal services to be hired through PRASA’s Supply Chain Management (SCM) Department, the same department implicated in 185 irregular contracts sbetween 2010 and 2016.

The memo, sent to Board Chairperson Advocate Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele on 5 December 2017, states that this would “add an unbearable burden on the already barely performing SCM Department”. It expresses concern “that a department that has left PRASA without cartridges and papers for more than a month” will have to “procure legal services that are required almost every day.”

The memo explains that procurement through the SCM Department would take too long in cases of litigation. It also states that PRASA would have to spend much more on litigation if each matter were handled by a separate law firm.

The memo is an annexure to court papers filed against PRASA by the UniteBehind Coalition which is contesting the appointment of the interim Board. It was written by Martha Ngoye, Group Executive of Legal Risk and Compliance, and Fani Dingiswayo, General Manager of Group Legal Services (GLS), the PRASA department responsible for legal compliance.

PRASA’s Legal Panel is a group of lawyers who advise the agency. The interim Board requested that PRASA management provide reasons for the use of a Legal Panel that has apparently expired.

But in their response, Ngoye and Dingiswayo point out that GLS had twice attempted to renew the panel. On both occasions the tenders were cancelled by the SCM Department before any renewal could take place.

They said that at this point there is no SCM Policy and that the last policy, published in August 2016, was withdrawn in October 2017. It was replaced by unapproved “Directives”, which they say was incompetent. But PRASA spokesperson, Nana Zenani, insisted to GroundUp that there is indeed a current SCM Policy for the procurement of legal services.

Whether there is indeed an SCM Policy or not, PRASA has a history of bypassing SCM policy (for example, see here and here).

Ngoye and Dingiswayo concluded that the SCM Department “cannot be entrusted with the responsibility to procure legal services almost every day.”

GroundUp requested comment from Advocate Makhubele more than 24 hours before publication but did not receive an answer. Zenani referred GroundUp’s questions to the Department of Transport. The Department’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, referred us back to PRASA. DM

Photo: PRASA’s lawyers are contesting a resolution passed by the rail company’s interim board. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks.

  • GroundUp
    GroundUp
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa address delegates during the closing of the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 December 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

ANC's 106th: Ramaphosa's speech – low bar, high expectations

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: Susan Daniels seeks the upliftment of her suspension and compensation for legal costs incurred as well as for reputational damage she says has suffered as a result. (Parliament of RSA photo)

CCMA: Eskom goes all out to tackle ‘rogue’ executive, Suzanne Daniels

By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
Photo: Then ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) and outgoing President Jacob Zuma (L) during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 December 2017. EPA-EFE/Cornell Tukiri

ANC's 106th: After the NEC meeting, lips zipped on Zuma’s fate

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: File photos of President Jacob Zuma (EPA) and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (EPA).

State Capture Inquiry: Mkhwebane reacts, raising more questions than answers

By Greg Nicolson
Photo: www.publicdomainpictures.net

Op-Ed: Cryptocurrencies – Digital gold, a bubble or an investment case?

By Daniel Polakow, Nico Katzke & Onno Huyser
File Photo: Nosipho Dala, widow to Zwelakhe Dala, who passed away in 2015. Photo: Thom Pierce

GroundUp: Silicosis case – we’re close to a settlement, say lawyers for both sides

By GroundUp
File Photo: A shopper stops his vehicle to look at goods at a furniture store in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, 13 February 2017. According to a report last year by the World Bank Group, almost half of South Africa's urban population lives in townships and informal settlements, making up nearly 40 percent of working-age citizens. The main challenge is unlocking the potential in these areas in order to generate wider economic benefits. The World Bank has now predicted a 1.1% growth in the economy in 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA.

World Bank predicts slight uptick for SA, though growth still lagging

By Nkateko Mabasa
Photo: School children walk past a line of police officers during the continuing #feesmustfall protests against the cost of higher education in Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 October 2016. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Op-Ed: School governance – Less about asserting power, more about recognition and respect

By Thabang Pooe & Faranaaz Veriava

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.