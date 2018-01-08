Everyone's preferred phone-a-friend
9 January 2018 00:44 (South Africa)
Wired World

Iran warns world to prepare for US nuke deal withdrawal

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World
  • 08 Jan 2018 02:17 (South Africa)

Iran warned the world on Monday to prepare for the possible withdrawal of the United States from the landmark nuclear deal agreed in 2015. 

"The international community must be prepared for the US possibly pulling out of the JCPOA," said deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, using the technical name for the nuclear deal. 

Iran signed the accord in 2015 with six world powers, agreeing to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of many international sanctions. 

US President Donald Trump openly despises the deal -- a central foreign policy achievement of his predecessor Barack Obama -- but has so far continued to waive the nuclear-related sanctions at regular intervals as required to stay in compliance.

The next deadline for Trump to waive sanctions falls on Friday. 

"It's been more than a year that the US president has sought to destroy the JCPOA with all his efforts," said Aragchi, speaking at the Tehran Security Conference. 

"We in Iran are prepared for any scenario. The international community and our region will be the biggest loser, since a successful experience in the international arena will be lost," he added.

"Our region will not become a safer region without the JCPOA."

A withdrawal by the US will lead to an "appropriate and heavy response," added foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi. 

"The US administration will definitely regret it," he said on state television.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is due to travel for talks with the European parties to the deal -- Britain, France, Germany and the EU -- at the end of the week.

Zarif denied reports that the talks would focus on the recent protests in Iran that claimed 21 lives, saying such claims were "baseless and unfounded". 

"Given the importance of JCPOA these days, and in particular considering the US destructive policies, based on talks we've had, we agreed to have a consultative meeting between Iran and the three European Union members," said Zarif, according to state broadcaster IRIB. DM

  • AFP
    AFP
  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma and the current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the 54th ANC conference in Nasrec, 16 December 2017 (Ihsaan Haffejee)

ANC's 106th: Birthday cake approaching, it is still about unity – and KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Friends help a shocked women after she discovered that her entire shack had been destroyed by a fire that broke out in the shacks in the Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 December 2011. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: We must address inequality in South Africa, now

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: US President Donald J. Trump gestures as he returns to the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 07 January 2018. President Trump was on a weekend trip with Republican leadership and members of his cabinet at Camp David. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

US: The 'Very Stable Genius' of Donald Trump

By J Brooks Spector
EFS-Jan-7.jpg

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.124 – Evita on the ANC divorce and SA matrics (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: Morgan Moseki, asylum seekers lawyer (with green shirt) with his clients in Dukwi refugee Camp. Photo: Supplied

Botswana: Asylum-seekers accuse prison officials of ill-treatment and sexual assault

By INK
Photo: The ANC's 54th National Elective Conference, 16 December 2017, Nasrec. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejjee)

Op-Ed: The ANC National Elective Conference – more damage, more missed opportunities

By OMRY MAKGOALE
Photo: African migrants, who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, arrive at a naval base in Tripoli, Libya, on 26 May 2017. The Libyan navy said. 'At least 20 boats carrying thousands of migrants on their way to Italy were spotted off the coast of the western city of Sabratha'. EPA/STR

ISS Today: Human smuggling and Libya’s political end game

By ISS TODAY
Photo: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) is flanked by his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga (L) and Kembo Mohadi (R), soon after they took oaths of office at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The SADC Wrap: Cholera, a Zimbabwean anticlimax, and the Church vs. Joseph Kabila

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.