8 January 2018 00:28 (South Africa)
South Africa

Evita's Free Speech: Ep.124 – Evita on the ANC divorce and SA matrics (Video)

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa
  • 07 Jan 2018 10:26 (South Africa)
Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 124. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

  • South Africa

Do Not Miss
Photo: Former ANC president Jacob Zuma and the current ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at the opening of the 54th ANC conference in Nasrec, 16 December 2017 (Ihsaan Haffejee)

ANC's 106th: Birthday cake approaching, it is still about unity – and KZN

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: Friends help a shocked women after she discovered that her entire shack had been destroyed by a fire that broke out in the shacks in the Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 December 2011. EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Analysis: We must address inequality in South Africa, now

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: The ANC's 54th National Elective Conference, 16 December 2017, Nasrec. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejjee)

Op-Ed: The ANC National Elective Conference – more damage, more missed opportunities

By OMRY MAKGOALE
Photo: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (C) is flanked by his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga (L) and Kembo Mohadi (R), soon after they took oaths of office at the State House in Harare, Zimbabwe, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The SADC Wrap: Cholera, a Zimbabwean anticlimax, and the Church vs. Joseph Kabila

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Main photo: FDA's Keith Keating and Jerenique Bayard, who was at the time a project director at Unisys, with SAPS Supply Chain Management members in the Trophy room at the Old Trafford in October 2011.

Supplier and SAPS supply chain management team on 2011 Old Trafford jaunt

By Marianne Thamm
Evita's Free Speech: Ep.123 – Evita's Happy New Year (Video)

By Pieter-Dirk Uys
Photo: South African president, Jacob Zuma during the State Of the Nation Address in Cape Town, South Africa, 12 February 2015. The State of the Nation address was disrupted by the EFF resulting in the party being ordered out of the chamber by security forces. EPA/RODGER BOSCH/POOL

Playing by the book: Parliament to review rules for removing a president

By Marianne Merten
Main photo: Liberian presidential candidate for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), George Weah (C) leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in presidential elections run-off in Monrovia, Liberia, 26 December 2017. Some 2.1 million registered Liberian voters are eligible to vote in the presidential run-off between George Weah, of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), and Joseph Nyuma Boakai of the governing Unity Party (UP). EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

Op-Ed: Liberia’s elections – challenges, change and continuity

By Greg Mills

