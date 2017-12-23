South Africa
Evita's Real Fake News, Take 1: Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout with Cyril Ramaphosa (Video)
- Pieter-Dirk Uys
- South Africa
- 23 Dec 2017 09:33 (South Africa)
The first take of EVITA'S REAL FAKE NEWS, an occasional series by the most famous white woman in Luthuli House to highlight the reality of where we come from and celebrating where we are going. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.
