Everyone's preferred phone-a-friend
23 December 2017 16:36 (South Africa)
Sport

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year: Caster Semenya

  • Antoinette Muller
    still-a-boy copy.jpg
    Antoinette Muller

    Antoinette thinks of the world and the people who live in it as a bear with a sore paw. She has a stick covered in thorns and she’s poking the bear. When she’s not doing that, she’s watching cricket and longing for the days of the boring, boring Arsenal.

  • Sport
  • 21 Dec 2017 10:13 (South Africa)
Photo: South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women’s 800m final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 13 August 2017. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Caster Semenya embodies all the values “good” South Africans strive for. Full of grace, successful in all her pursuits and a fine example of what a good human being should be. Semenya is Daily Maverick Sports Person of the Year. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Picking Daily Maverick’s Sportsperson of the Year never gets any easier. We must be clear, the choice is never just down to sporting achievements. While that plays a part, sport is about so much more than just the results – and South Africa’s sporting landscape is packed with these stories.

And so, this year, we agonised. Could it be Louis Meintjes, the young rider who had a breakthrough Tour De France? What about Siya Kolisi, the inspirational flanker who achieves so much despite adversity? Heck, there’s Wayde van Niekerk and Luvo Manyonga who are pretty good at running and jumping respectively. What about Bongi Mbonambi, who serves as a reminder that all that is needed is access to opportunities? Then there’s Chad le Clos, you know, he who swims quite well and racked up the medals at the Fina World Cup.

South Africa’s sports stars are not short of success or inspiration.

In the end, the choice came down to one incredible athlete who not only excelled on the track, but who has broken boundaries and united her adversaries.

Caster Semenya’s journey to the much loved South African icon she is today has not always been so easy. When British bigot Katie Hopkins Tweeted inanities about Semenya earlier this year, South Africans rallied and defended her. Semenya repaid the faith by winning gold in her preferred discipline – 800m at the World Championships. She added bronze in the 1,500m for good measure.

But it’s not always been like this. Years ago, when Semenya was still a teenager and treated abysmally, South Africans were the ones cajoling with bad jokes and derogatory comments. Gradually, South Africans woke up. And while a handful of oafish idiots remain, she has largely united the public. It’s testament to her character – of boundless respect and courtesy – that she embraces these fans with the reconciliation only a South African can.

Semenya is perfectly South African in every way. She embodies the values we as the people of a fractured nation strive for.

She represents what we all wish our leaders could be. She is so much more than just sheer athletic brilliance, although that warrants a mention too.

There is something about the defiance with which Semenya runs that is as mesmerizing as it is nerve-wracking. We’re not supposed to choose sides when reporting on sports, but watching Semenya is agony for every South African.

So confident is she in her ability to make tracks on the final stretch that it sometimes appears as if she is walking in the first lap. It’s enough to send the muscle in your ribcage into overdrive.

What is she doing? Why is she running so slow?”

You forget that Semenya has been doing this for years. That she has been winning for years.

Her style is a metaphor, perhaps, for everything that she has had to overcome. And she can run with confidence with the knowledge that she has overcome. A couple of laps around a track? That’s nothing compared to the abuse she has had to endure.

In those final metres of her preferred distance, when Semenya lets loose, it is poetry in motion. And then she still has enough energy left to greet every single one of her opponents – yes, even those who deride her.

Her maturity in protecting her fellow athlete belies her tender age of 26. Yes, just 26. It feels like she has been running forever. She looks like she has been running forever. We wish she would run forever.

Her athleticism is awe-inspiring. Her humanity is magical.

Semenya is every young girl who has ever been told they are different. She is every young woman who has been eyeballed for how they look. She is the embodiment of respect. She is a beacon for inclusivity and diversity and she is the pinnacle of the spirit of sport.

She represents millions of women who don’t tick society’s little boxes. She juggles being a world champion, Olympic champion, dedicated student and astute businesswoman with seamless ease. She even has her own signature pose, the “Cobra”.

Semenya is every South African. And we thank her for that.

Photo: New world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa celebrates after winning the men's 300m competition at the IAAF World challenge Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, 28 June 2017. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

2017 Sports Person of the Year runner-up

Wayde van Niekerk, who has grabbed this gong two years running (no pun intended), continued 2017 where he left off in 2016. While the double of the 200m and 400m didn’t happen at this year’s World Championships, he certainly added a few more patches to his already blossoming legacy. Through injury, Van Niekerk will miss the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where he was due to focus on the shorter sprints. A shame, but a sure-fire motivation to do better at the next Olympics. DM

Photo: South Africa’s Caster Semenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the women’s 800m final at the London 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, 13 August 2017. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

  • Antoinette Muller
    still-a-boy copy.jpg
    Antoinette Muller

    Antoinette thinks of the world and the people who live in it as a bear with a sore paw. She has a stick covered in thorns and she’s poking the bear. When she’s not doing that, she’s watching cricket and longing for the days of the boring, boring Arsenal.

  • Sport

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Whistleblowers-MAIN-PHOTO.jpg

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year: The Whistle-blowers

By Jessica Bezuidenhout & Rebecca Davis
170802_GUPTALEAKS-How-the-Canadian-government-helped-the-Guptas-buy-a-private-jet(1).jpg

Flying low: The Guptas could lose ZS-OAK, their private jet

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Makhosi Khoza quit as an ANC MP this year (GCIS)

2017 Daily Maverick South African Persons of the Year, Runners-Up: Those Who Found Their Voice

By Marelise van der Merwe
Photo: A protester holds up a sign at a #MeToo rally in front of the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in New York, New York, USA, 09 December 2017. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year – The Silence Breakers

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive for the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair at Messe Frankfurt, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 10 October 2017. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

2017 Daily Maverick International Persons of the Year runners-up: Axis of Reason – Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

By J Brooks Spector
Photo: Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during delivery of his maiden speech towards the close of the ANC's elective conference, 20 December 2017. On stage with him, (from left) are: deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer general Paul Mashatile.

TRAINSPOTTER: The ANC’s 54th Electoral Scamathon is (finally, finally) over, and the fix is in

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe addresses a church interface rally at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe, 05 November 2017. The rally which was composed mainly by the apostolic sect was aimed at preaching peace and unity to ensure the country holds peaceful elections in 2018. Grace Mugabe also took the platform to attack vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa for attempting to topple Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI.

2017 Daily Maverick African Person of the Year: Grace Mugabe, the vanquisher of Robert

By KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
Photo: South Africa’s Sevens team leave the pitch after beating France during day 1 of the 2017 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on 9 December 2017 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

2017 Daily Maverick Sports Team of The Year: The Blitzboks

By Antoinette Muller

Reader notice: Our comments service provider, Civil Comments, has stopped operating and will terminate services on 20th Dec 2017. As a result, we will be searching for another platform for our readers. We aim to have this done with the launch of our new site in early 2018 and apologise for the inconvenience.