Danger: mind-broadening ahead
20 December 2017 09:00 (South Africa)
South Africa

#ANCDecides2017: Live blog, day five as it happens

  • Antoinette Muller
    still-a-boy copy.jpg
    Antoinette Muller

    Antoinette thinks of the world and the people who live in it as a bear with a sore paw. She has a stick covered in thorns and she’s poking the bear. When she’s not doing that, she’s watching cricket and longing for the days of the boring, boring Arsenal.

  • South Africa
  • 20 Dec 2017 07:50 (South Africa)
New ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) celebrates on stage after winning the presidential race during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg , South Africa, 18 December 2017. President Cyril Ramaphosa Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma succeeds outgoing ANC President, Jacob Zuma and becomes the 4th ANC President since the end of Apartheid. The ruling ANC has been reeling recently under allegations of corruption and and loss of support from its core voters. The ANC (African National Congress) formally led by Nelson Mandela, led the country to freedom from white rule and the Apartheid system during the first free and fair elections in 1994. The convention ends Wednesday. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

It's the final day of the ANC's 54th Conference in Nasrec. Follow live updates here. Refresh your browser to see the latest. All times SAST.

  • Antoinette Muller
    still-a-boy copy.jpg
    Antoinette Muller

    Antoinette thinks of the world and the people who live in it as a bear with a sore paw. She has a stick covered in thorns and she’s poking the bear. When she’s not doing that, she’s watching cricket and longing for the days of the boring, boring Arsenal.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles






Do Not Miss
Photo: David Mabuza and Cyril Ramaphosa embrace each other as they are announced as new leaders of the ANC. (Daily Maverick)

TRAINSPOTTER: How the ANC managed to birth the Ramabuza monstrosity

By Richard Poplak
Photo: Newly elected secretary-general Ace Magashule at the ANC’s 54th conference. (Greg Nicolson)

#ANCdecides2017: Stalemate in the fight over secretary-general election could put the entire conference under threat

By Carien du Plessis
Photo: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa takes a photo of delegates at the ANC's 54th National Conference. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017: Reporter’s notebook – A party that can’t fix its own election can’t fix a national one either (surely?)

By Stephen Grootes
Photo: ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini during the 54th National Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, December 2017. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCdecides2017 Analysis: Women’s League does no favour to serious problems in ANC gender agenda

By Rebecca Davis
Photo: Veteran investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw on stage at Daily Maverick’s The Gathering, in Johannesburg, November 2017. Photo: Daniel Born

Jacques Pauw: SARS’ court application against writer ‘conceded the truth’ – NB Publishers

By News24
Photo: Journalists are ushered out by security personnel after Sam Mkokeli, a member of the South African National Editors Forum, was manhandled during newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosas walkabout, 19 December 2017. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017 Analysis: Media isolation a symbol of ANC paranoia

By Greg Nicolson
Main photo: Presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma cut a lonely figure as she awaited the announcement that she had lost her bid for the ANC top spot to Cyril Ramaphosa, garnering 2,261 votes. Photo: Leila Dougan

#ANCdecides2017 in Pictures: Four days of drama, shock results and much waiting

By Daily Maverick
Photo: Newly-elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule greets newly- elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, 18 December. Photo: Daily Maverick

#ANCDecides2017: 'Missing' votes could tip SG position in favour of Mchunu

By Carien du Plessis