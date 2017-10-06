While you were sleeping: 6 October 2017

Netflix to raise its subscription prices

The US and part of Europe will be the first to face increased subscription fees for the Netflix fix. Hold on to your hat, however. South African users were not mentioned in the statement so would be exempt, for now. The rise in prices is not terrible, however, with the single screen basic service remaining at $7.99 and the two-screen HD service going up a dollar to $10.99. Your new Star Trek episodes are going to live long and prosper, at a slightly higher rate.