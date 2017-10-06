While you were sleeping: 6 October 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 06 Oct 2017 05:57 (South Africa)
DA's doomed Saxonwold march explained, NRA backs limited gun reform, and Netflix to up its prices.
TGIF, 6 October 2017
"Quantity has a quality all its own."
Napoleon (but often misattributed to Stalin)
STORY OF THE DAY
amaBhungane & Scorpio: The McKinsey Dossier, Part 3 – Eskom tells McKinsey and Trillian to #PayBackTheMoney
By Susan Comrie for AMABHUNGANE and Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO
Eskom has moved to reclaim R1.6-billion paid to McKinsey and Trillian for a consulting project that left the power utility “open to excessive economic exposure”, according to a confidential report.
DA's Saxonwold march proceeds like wet fart
There are many different ways to take action against the state capture. For the DA on Thursday, the most logical course of action was apparently to trod down a soaked Johannesburg Saxonwold to "protest" in front of the faux Tuscan gaudery on display. It was idiotic, and as RICHARD POPLAK writes, it was bloody cold.
The National Rifle Association, otherwise known as America's second government, has backed reform efforts aimed at banning bump stocks. The modifications are the same devices that enabled Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock to fire on automatic. For the NRA, the move is probably a logical "give" of the proverbial inch. If you're expecting real, substantial gun reform moves from the NRA, though, don't hold your breath.
Brazil arrests Olympic committee head
The chairperson of the Rio 2016 Olympic committee has been arrested by Brazilian authorities. Officials were acting on an investigation into the buying of votes to assure Rio's host status. Carlos Nuzman, 75, was picked up in his version of Brazilian Saxonwold early this morning.
Netflix to raise its subscription prices
The US and part of Europe will be the first to face increased subscription fees for the Netflix fix. Hold on to your hat, however. South African users were not mentioned in the statement so would be exempt, for now. The rise in prices is not terrible, however, with the single screen basic service remaining at $7.99 and the two-screen HD service going up a dollar to $10.99. Your new Star Trek episodes are going to live long and prosper, at a slightly higher rate.
IN NUMBERS
3.6
The number of times higher the fatality rate is in "dry" counties in the US compared to "wet" ones.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1973 Egypt and Syria attack Israel, prompting the Yom Kippur War.
Over 1% of Austria's GDP is generated from Red Bull.
FEATURED ARTICLES
KwaZulu-Natal Violence: The daily reality of living in fear of being assassinated
BY CARIEN DU PLESSIS
Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 23°, cloudy
CPT: min: 11° max: 19°, cloudy
DBN: min: 16° max: 19°, rainy
EL: min: 14° max: 22°, cloudy
JHB: min: 11° max: 19°, rainy
KIM: min: 12 max: 25°, sunny
NLP: min: 16° max: 22°, rainy
MHK: min: 13° max: 24°, sunny
PMB: min: 12° max: 18°, rainy
PE: min: 11° max: 26°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 25°, rainy
Financial Data
Oil=$56.94
Gold=$1,269.07
Platinum=$913.43
R/$=13.69
R/€=16.02
R/£=17.95
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=56,999.79
DJIA=22,761.12
FTSE 100=7,507.99
