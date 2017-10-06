South Africa
Street Talk: Jobs, corruption and our future (Video)
- 06 Oct 2017 12:18 (South Africa)
Men from Langa talk about the challenges of finding employment, how foreigners are taking the jobs and what they can do to rise above this situation. They feel that the government should be helping them but is failing due to corruption, lack of accountability and political infighting, which has thrown the country into a recession. By STREET TALK.
This film was produced by:
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com
