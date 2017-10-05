While you were sleeping: 5 October 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 05 Oct 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
Shooter's partner speaks out, Google unveils new earbuds, and plague hits Madagascar.
Thursday, 5 October 2017
"Every society honours its live conformists and its dead troublemakers."
Marshall McLuhan
STORY OF THE DAY
Analysis: In the ANC leadership race, past performance is no guarantee of future results
By STEPHEN GROOTES
With just 10-and-a-half weeks to go until the ANC conference in December, the air is thick with predictions. Some believe Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has built sufficient momentum and that his train will keep on rolling on. Others, sometimes with very little evidence, believe that there is simply no way President Jacob Zuma can lose, and so Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is a shoo-in. In the middle are the predictions that the ANC will tear itself apart, or that a judge will have to make a final decision, or that the organisation will come to its senses and install a compromise candidate. It is important to consider what evidence we have before making predictions, because, as the banking adverts put it, “past performance is no guarantee of future results”.
Vegas shooter's partner 'had no idea' about planned massacre
Marilou Danley, the partner of Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock, stated late on Wednesday that she had no clue about his motives or intention to carry out the attack. Speaking in public for the first time, Danley described Paddock as a "quiet, caring man". As FBI investigators unravel the detailed planning Paddock put into action to carry out his attack, it seems as though Danley had been sent - paid ticket and all - quite literally packing.
Google unveils live-translation earbuds
Google unveiled a new design of its Pixel smartphone on Wednesday night. Along with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Thirty dead in Madagascar plague
A deadly combination of bubonic and pneumonic plagues has spread through Madagascar, killing 30 so far: 194 confirmed cases have also been reported by health officials in the country. With outbreaks almost yearly since 1980, this is sadly nothing new for locals. Public gatherings have been banned in the capital as a measure to curb the spread of the disease.
Eight soldiers dead in US-Niger ambush
Five Nigerien soldiers and three US Special Forces troops were killed in an ambush in Niger. The American contingent had been conducting a training and assistance mission with local soldiers when the group came under attack near the border with Mali. Although no one organisation has been blamed, al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb has been known to operate in the area.
IN NUMBERS
15
The number of knife thrusts Paolo Sarpi, a scientist and statesman, survived
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is World Teacher's Day.
More was spent buying Central Park than in the purchase of Alaska.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Weather
BFN: min: 7° max 18°, rainy
CPT: min: 11° max: 16°, cloudy
DBN: min: 16° max: 18°, rainy
EL: min: 11° max: 17°, cloudy
JHB: min: 11° max: 17°, rainy
KIM: min: 8° max: 20°, cloudy
NLP: min: 13° max: 23°, cloudy
MHK: min: 13° max: 21°, sunny
PMB: min: 12° max: 16°, rainy
PE: min: 8° max: 20°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$55.72
Gold=$1,275.68
Platinum=$914.51
R/$=13.56
R/€=15.96
R/£=17.98
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=56,750.03
DJIA=22,667.38
FTSE 100=7,467.58
- John Stupart
- South Africa