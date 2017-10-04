DA blocks ANC presentation on De Lille's security upgrades
- 04 Oct 2017 02:09 (South Africa)
Cape Town – The DA has moved to block ANC councillor Xolani Sontashe from delivering information to a portfolio committee of the City of Cape Town that he says contradicts Mayor Patricia de Lille on the security upgrades at her house.
But during Wednesday’s meeting, Nqavashe said the matters are in the public interest, but not on the committee’s agenda.
“Those issues need to be raised with the speaker’s office,” he said.
DA councillor Brandon Golding said the matter is being dealt with by the Mayor’s office.
“I think it is sub judice,” he said – a phrase often used by ANC MPs in Parliament when an uncomfortable subject is up for discussion.
“It can’t be considered by this committee,” he said.
FF Plus councillor Erika Botha-Rossouw said it was very disturbing that the members of the committee had to learn through the newspapers of the closure of the SIU.
“We need to hear this today,” she said.
Nqavashe said, “We can’t deliberate on this matter verbally. We can request a report.”
He agreed that it was a matter of concern.
He ruled that Sontashe would not be allowed to speak on the matter at Wednesday’s meeting.
“I feel very disappointed,”
“You can try to duck and dive, the issue isn’t going to go away anytime soon,” he said.
After the meeting,
On Monday, De Lille said in a statement, “Regarding renovations at my house, these were paid for by myself and I am prepared to make the proof of these payments made by myself known as part of the proper legal processes.” DM
