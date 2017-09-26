While you were sleeping: 26 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 26 Sep 2017 06:06 (South Africa)
North Korea and USA "War" of words, Puerto Rico slams slow response, and Nobel prize money gets a boost.
Tuesday, 26 September 2017
“We all want things we can't have. Being a decent human being is accepting that.”
John Fowles
STORY OF THE DAY
Declassified: Apartheid Profits – Behind the Iron Curtain
By OPEN SECRETS
Welcome to the ninth
USA 'declared war' on North Korea
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho has accused the United States of "declaring war" against North Korea. Donald Trump's comments over the country "not being around much longer" clearly touched a raw nerve. North Korea has since threatened to shoot down American bombers, even if they are not inside Korean airspace.
Puerto Rico criticises slow response to disaster
Devastated by Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico has not yet received more than a "trickle" of government aid. Governor Ricardo Rossello cautioned that the American territory required urgent aid to prevent a humanitarian crisis. Trump had been criticised for spending more time tweeting about NFL boycotts and declaring war on Korea than Puerto Rico's creeping disaster.
China clamps down on WhatsApp ahead of
Chinese authorities appeared to have disrupted WhatsApp services ahead of an October Communist Party
Nobel Foundation increases prize money
A week before the prestigious Nobel Prizes will begin being awarded, the foundation has announced a cash boost for winners. Reduced in 2012 to 8-million krona, the award was increased back this year to SEK 9-million, or about $1.1-million. The Nobel Prize for medicine will be announced on 2 October.
IN NUMBERS
00000000
The US nuclear launch codes for 20 years.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1973 Concorde makes its first trans-Atlantic crossing, in pretty quick time to boot.
Walt Disney personally hated Goofy. He only retained the character because it employed so many people.
FEATURED ARTICLES
The SADC Wrap: Zambia calls for help, while Mugabe is an unexpected voice of reason
BY KRISTEN VAN SCHIE
As the Gupta Empire falls apart, anarchy can be loosed upon the Rainbow Nation
A column by BRIJ MAHARAJ
Weather
BFN: min: 11° max 31°, sunny
CPT: min: 10° max: 14°, cloudy
DBN: min: 12° max: 17°, rainy
EL: min: 8° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 8° max: 24°, sunny
KIM: min: 3° max: 19°, cloudy
NLP: min: 13° max: 28°, cloudy
MHK: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
PMB: min: 6° max: 14°, rainy
PE: min: 9° max: 20°, sunny
PTA: min: 12° max: 28°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$56.52
Gold=$1,291.09
Platinum=$938.26
R/$=13.33
R/€=15.79
R/£=17.95
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=55,867.34
DJIA=22,376.14
FTSE 100=7,263.90
- John Stupart
- South Africa