While you were sleeping: 8 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 08 Sep 2017 05:50 (South Africa)
Uber violence in Sandton, Irma and Jose cause havoc, and a lion loose in Gauteng.
TGIF, 8 September 2017
“Bronze is the mirror of the form, wine of the mind.”
Aeschylus
STORY OF THE DAY
Scorpio: In court – the Guptas’ last-ditch attempt to keep their companies’ accounts with Bank of Baroda
The Pretoria High Court is set for a major showdown on Friday morning when 20 companies connected to the country’s most powerful family take on their lone banker to avoid commercial impotence. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.
Uber taxis retaliate against violence
Police in Sandton
Irma batters islands as Jose strengthens
Hurricane Jose has strengthened to a category three storm. The National Hurricane Centre announced the upgrade late on Thursday, while
It may sound like a stereotypical conversation piece with a tourist, but there is literally a lion loose in Gauteng's back yard. For six weeks an adult male lion has prowled Fochville. The animal is believed to have been an exotic pet, kept illegally somewhere in the area. Wildlife experts and trackers will be hoping to capture said
Venus Williams has had her hopes of a US Open title dashed in the semi-finals. Williams was defeated by Sloane Stephens 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. Stephens was ranked 957th in July but has since won 14 of 16 matches. She will now face Madison Keys in the final.
PICTURE OF THE DAY
By EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Safal Pokhrel takes a shower after shaving his head during a full moon day in a Gurukul in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 July 2017.
IN NUMBERS
300,000
The estimated number of babies stolen by the Spanish Catholic Church up until the 1990s.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is International Literacy Day. Better learn your letters good today.
Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.
FEATURED ARTICLES
Political Violence: ANC hints at a return of the ‘third force’ in KwaZulu-Natal
BY CARIEN DU PLESSIS
OPINIONISTAS
Weather
BFN: min: 9° max 29°, sunny
CPT: min: 11° max: 16°, cloudy
DBN: min: 16° max: 24°, sunny
EL: min: 14° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 27°, sunny
KIM: min: 11° max: 31°, sunny
NLP: min: 14° max: 33°, sunny
MHK: min: 12° max: 33°, sunny
PMB: min: 12° max: 30°, sunny
PE: min: 12° max: 26°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 30°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$54.51
Gold=$1,348.79
Platinum=$1,017.74
R/$=12.80
R/€=15.39
R/£=16.77
$/€=0.83
JSE All Share=55,878.19
DJIA=21,784.78
FTSE 100=7,354.13
- John Stupart
- South Africa