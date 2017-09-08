While you were sleeping: 8 September 2017

Lion loose in Gauteng

It may sound like a stereotypical conversation piece with a tourist, but there is literally a lion loose in Gauteng's back yard. For six weeks an adult male lion has prowled Fochville. The animal is believed to have been an exotic pet, kept illegally somewhere in the area. Wildlife experts and trackers will be hoping to capture said fugitive animal in the next 24 hours. For now, best to keep your dogs indoors.