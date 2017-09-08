More news than you can shake a stick at
8 September 2017 08:30 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 8 September 2017

  • South Africa
  • 08 Sep 2017 05:50 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Safal Pokhrel takes a shower after shaving his head during a full moon day in Gurukul's premise in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 July 2017. Once a month, in the auspicious day of full moon, the students must shave their head since they believe that by shaving the hair they are free from the sins. A temple in Nepal's capital Kathmandu is home to one of the world's oldest Sanskrit schools. Located within Pashupati Temple and founded in 2040 BS (Nepali Year Calendar), 34 years ago, Shree Bhagwat Sanyash Ashram and Gurukul School and hostel is funded by the donations of Hindu followers. The school was established to practice and preserve the Sanskrit Dharma-shastra. Sanskrit is the main holy language in Hinduism and Dharma-shastras are Hindu scriptures teaching the rules of social behavior.

Uber violence in Sandton, Irma and Jose cause havoc, and a lion loose in Gauteng.

TGIF, 8 September 2017

“Bronze is the mirror of the form, wine of the mind.” 
Aeschylus

 
 

The Pretoria High Court is set for a major showdown on Friday morning when 20 companies connected to the country’s most powerful family take on their lone banker to avoid commercial impotence. By JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT for SCORPIO.

 
 
 

Uber taxis retaliate against violence

Police in Sandton were monitoring the volatile situation between metre and Uber taxis. Uber drivers stoned metre taxis in retaliation for the burning of two of their vehicles near the Gautrain Sandton station. In the ongoing battle between Uber and rival taxi organisations, this appeared to be a significant uptick in animosity.

 

Irma batters islands as Jose strengthens

Hurricane Jose has strengthened to a category three storm. The National Hurricane Centre announced the upgrade late on Thursday, while Hurriciane Irma, still remaining category five, appeared on a collision course for Florida after killing four in the US Virgin Islands.

 

Lion loose in Gauteng

It may sound like a stereotypical conversation piece with a tourist, but there is literally a lion loose in Gauteng's back yard. For six weeks an adult male lion has prowled Fochville. The animal is believed to have been an exotic pet, kept illegally somewhere in the area. Wildlife experts and trackers will be hoping to capture said fugitive animal in the next 24 hours. For now, best to keep your dogs indoors.

 

Venus crashes out of US Open

Venus Williams has had her hopes of a US Open title dashed in the semi-finals. Williams was defeated by Sloane Stephens 6-1, 0-6, 7-5. Stephens was ranked 957th in July but has since won 14 of 16 matches. She will now face Madison Keys in the final.

 
 — 

PICTURE OF THE DAY

By EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Safal Pokhrel takes a shower after shaving his head during a full moon day in a Gurukul in Kathmandu, Nepal, 27 July 2017. 

 

IN NUMBERS

300,000

The estimated number of babies stolen by the Spanish Catholic Church up until the 1990s.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is International Literacy Day. Better learn your letters good today.

Burger King is called "Hungry Jack's" in Australia. This is due to one restaurant in Adelaide having already claimed the named Burger King.

 

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

The Other News Round-Up: Rest in Pieces

A column by MARELISE VAN DER MERWE

 
 — 

  • South Africa

