While you were sleeping: 5 September 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 05 Sep 2017 06:05 (South Africa)
US accused Korea of begging for war, Nadal advances to quarters, and scientists quell schizophrenia's "voices".
Tuesday, 5 September 2017
"Perhaps everything had to happen the way he had done it to build with the solid - but painful -
Luz Gabás
Monday’s reveal of the results of an independent review commissioned by Bell Pottinger into its work on the Gupta account was quickly overshadowed by the announcement that the PR industry regulator has handed down the harshest possible sanction to the firm. Bell Pottinger has been stripped of its membership of the PRCA after being found to have brought the entire PR industry into disrepute. Though the language of Bell Pottinger’s commissioned review was vague, the PRCA’s findings were unequivocal. By REBECCA DAVIS.
The United States' ambassador to the UN has accused North Korea of "begging for war", following continued provocations and weapons tests. Nikki Haley is set to reveal a new set of sanctions on the dictatorship that could far overshadow predecessors in severity. Oil imports, a complete tourism ban, and the blocking of North Korean labourers are all drastic options tabled by the US. Diplomatically-speaking, things could get quite ugly.
Hurricane Irma approaches
The Caribbean towards Florida has witnessed alarms ahead of the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma. The US National Hurricane Centre said that the storm was bringing 220km/h winds near the leeward islands. This being America, an aircraft carrier has been positioned nearby to provide immediate aid in Irma's destructive wake.
Scientists mute schizophrenics' 'voices'
Scientists revealed in Paris late on Monday that they had developed a treatment that partially mutes the part of the brain where "voices" come from. Through what is called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, researchers were able to reduce the torment induced by said voices in schizophrenia sufferers. Considering the WHO's estimate that at least 21-million people suffer from the disorder, this could be big news.
Rafael Nadal has racked up his 50th win at the US Open. The world number one will now face Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. Rublev is currently the youngest player to qualify for the quarter-finals, facing Nadal at 19 years of age.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today in 1882 Tottenham Hotspur is founded as Hotspur FC.
The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum is solar-powered.
FEATURED ARTICLES
PetroSA: Russian geological SEO Rosgeo throws national oil company a R5-billion lifeline
BY JESSICA BEZUIDENHOUT
OPINIONISTAS
Sex, Gender and the Race to the Top: On the national quest for a woman president
A column by PHILILE NTULI
Weather
BFN: min: 9° max 26°, cloudy
CPT: min: 10° max: 16°, rainy
DBN: min: 14° max: 28°, sunny
EL: min: 19° max: 32°, sunny
JHB: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
KIM: min: 7° max: 23°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 27°, sunny
MHK: min: 9° max: 28°, sunny
PMB: min: 14° max: 29°, sunny
PE: min: 10° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 11° max: 29°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$52.34
Gold=$1,334.18
Platinum=$1,007.60
R/$=12.97
R/€=15.43
R/£=16.76
$/€=0.84
JSE All Share=56,312.85
DJIA=21,987.56
FTSE 100=7,411.47
- John Stupart
- South Africa