6 September 2017 00:52 (South Africa)
While you were sleeping: 5 September 2017

  • 05 Sep 2017 06:05 (South Africa)
By EPA-EFE/Kenzaburo Fukuhara South Africa's President Jacob Zuma (L) listens to the speech of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) during a BRICS Business Council and signing ceremony, at the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, 04 September 2017. The ninth BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Xiamen runs from 03 to 05 September.

US accused Korea of begging for war, Nadal advances to quarters, and scientists quell schizophrenia's "voices".

Tuesday, 5 September 2017

"Perhaps everything had to happen the way he had done it to build with the solid - but painful - bases of experience." 
Luz Gabás

 
 

Monday’s reveal of the results of an independent review commissioned by Bell Pottinger into its work on the Gupta account was quickly overshadowed by the announcement that the PR industry regulator has handed down the harshest possible sanction to the firm. Bell Pottinger has been stripped of its membership of the PRCA after being found to have brought the entire PR industry into disrepute. Though the language of Bell Pottinger’s commissioned review was vague, the PRCA’s findings were unequivocal. By REBECCA DAVIS.

 
 
 

Korea 'begging for war' - US

The United States' ambassador to the UN has accused North Korea of "begging for war", following continued provocations and weapons tests. Nikki Haley is set to reveal a new set of sanctions on the dictatorship that could far overshadow predecessors in severity. Oil imports, a complete tourism ban, and the blocking of North Korean labourers are all drastic options tabled by the US. Diplomatically-speaking, things could get quite ugly.

 

Hurricane Irma approaches Caribbean

The Caribbean towards Florida has witnessed alarms ahead of the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma. The US National Hurricane Centre said that the storm was bringing 220km/h winds near the leeward islands. This being America, an aircraft carrier has been positioned nearby to provide immediate aid in Irma's destructive wake.

 

Scientists mute schizophrenics' 'voices'

Scientists revealed in Paris late on Monday that they had developed a treatment that partially mutes the part of the brain where "voices" come from. Through what is called Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, researchers were able to reduce the torment induced by said voices in schizophrenia sufferers. Considering the WHO's estimate that at least 21-million people suffer from the disorder, this could be big news.

 

Nadal makes it 50 wins

Rafael Nadal has racked up his 50th win at the US Open. The world number one will now face Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals. Rublev is currently the youngest player to qualify for the quarter-finals, facing Nadal at 19 years of age.

 
IN NUMBERS

30X

The number of times more likely motorcyclists are to die than other motorists.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1882 Tottenham Hotspur is founded as Hotspur FC.

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum is solar-powered.

 

 

We should not remain silent in the face of the NSFAS saga

A column by RHULANI THEMBI SIWEYA

 
Weather
BFN: min: 9° max 26°, cloudy
CPT: min: 10° max: 16°, rainy
DBN: min: 14° max: 28°, sunny
EL: min: 19° max: 32°, sunny
JHB: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
KIM: min: 7° max: 23°, sunny
NLP: min: 12° max: 27°, sunny
MHK: min: 9° max: 28°, sunny
PMB: min: 14° max: 29°, sunny
PE: min: 10° max: 24°, sunny
PTA: min: 11° max: 29°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$52.34
Gold=$1,334.18
Platinum=$1,007.60
R/$=12.97
R/€=15.43
R/£=16.76
$/€=0.84
JSE All Share=56,312.85
DJIA=21,987.56
FTSE 100=7,411.47

  • South Africa

