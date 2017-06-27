While you were sleeping: 26 June 2017

On 9 June, due to a neat trick of scheduling that ensured that the National Assembly would be packed with ANC MPs, Parliament passed the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill—widely considered to be one of the worst pieces of legislation ever to come before the big house. Opposition parties had on two occasions successfully blocked the bill’s passage, on the grounds that it would change how revenue was collected at ports of entry, while mandating the establishment of a standalone National Public Entity of the kind that has bled South Africa into recessionary anemia . Two leaked documents obtained by the Daily Maverick show how the National Treasury, under Pravin Gordhan (and his sort of predecessor, Nhlanhla Nene), went to war against Home Affairs, under Malusi Gigaba, to ensure that the BMA didn’t supersede the functions of the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and Customs. We know who won that war. Now we know why.