While you were sleeping: 26 June 2017
- 26 Jun 2017 05:54 (South Africa)
Colombia boat toll kills six, dozens missing, 60 London buildings deemed hazards, and Takata files for bankruptcy.
Monday, 26th June 2017
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
Eleanor Roosevelt
TRAINSPOTTER: Exclusive — Leaked letters expose fight over Border Management Authority
By RICHARD POPLAK
On 9 June, due to a neat trick of scheduling that ensured that the National Assembly would be packed with ANC MPs, Parliament passed the Border Management Authority (BMA) Bill—widely considered to be one of the worst pieces of legislation ever to come before the big house. Opposition parties had on two occasions successfully blocked the bill’s passage, on the grounds that it would change how revenue was collected at ports of
Colombia boat disaster kills six
A boat transporting tourists in Colombia has sunk, killing six. 31 people also remain missing after the vessel sank in a reservoir in Guatape. A local official confirmed that all missing and deceased were Colombians and that no children were reported amongst them. With so many yet to be found, this toll is likely to increase.
Study announces Great Barrier Reef 'too big to fail'
A new study has defined the Grat Barrier Reef as worth US$42 billion and that it is "too big to fail" as an economic driver. The Deloitte report noted that the reef contributed 64,000 jobs to Australia's economy. However, with unprecedented levels of bleaching due to climate change and agricultural run-off, "too big to fail" may well be put to the test.
60 London buildings deemed unsafe fire hazards
London officials have announced that 60 buildings are unsafe. In the wake of the
Japan's controversial parts maker Takata announced that it has filed for bankruptcy today. A massive airbag fault scandal seemed to have proved the company's ultimate death knell. Criticised globally for knowing about the fault and staying silent about it, the erroneous component is believed to have killed at least 16 and injured many others. For Takata, bowing out of business entirely might be for the best right about now.
Op-Ed: A veneer of legality to disguise total system failure of traditional councils
BY AYESHA MOTALA & THIYANE DUDA
OPINIONISTAS
