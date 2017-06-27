Provocation triple distilled
Colombia boat wreck death toll lowered to six so far

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos revised downwards to six an earlier death toll given by regional officials for the number of people confirmed killed Sunday when a tourist boat sank.

Santos said there are "six people deceased so far and 31 reported missing," after the regional government earlier gave a death toll of at least nine.

He was speaking to reporters at the scene of the sinking in a reservoir in the northwestern city of Guatape. 

An official in the National Risk Management Unit, Carlos Ivan Marquez, confirmed the toll of six separately to AFP. He said they were "all Colombians, and no minors." DM

