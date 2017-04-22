While you were sleeping: Thursday 20 April 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 20 Apr 2017 06:00 (South Africa)
Venezuela vows to continue protests, Williams confirms pregnancy, and Bill O'Reilly canned.
Thursday, 20 April 2017
“There is nobility in the struggle, you don't have to win.”
Sharon Pollock
STORY OF THE DAY
TRAINSPOTTER: On the road with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the president-elect South Africa can’t afford
By RICHARD POPLAK
Four weeks ago, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was
Venezuela to see fresh protests today
Despite several deaths, Venezuela's opposition has vowed to continue protests throughout Thursday. At least eight people including a policeman have been killed in clashes thus far. The country appeared fed up with President Nicolas Maduro and a declining oil-based economy.
Hours after Serena Williams posted a telling Snapchat selfie, her spokesperson confirmed the tennis champion's pregnancy. In an email statement, the agent said: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall." This would also mean that Williams was expecting when she destroyed all opposition at the Australian Open.
Mali state of emergency extended
A 17-month state of emergency in Mali has been extended for another 10 days. In what is by now a routine extension, Malian officials noted that terrorist groups and armed militants still plague the country. Five soldiers were killed and 10 others injured in an attack in Timbuktu on Tuesday.
Infamous Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly has been sacked by his network. The Trump-supporting, sexual-harassing firebrand departed amidst a cloud of allegations, scandal, and plummeting advertising sales. For Fox, it was the last factor that ultimately proved too damaging to its reputation to retain O'Reilly.
IN NUMBERS
34
The percentage of Americans who have no savings at all.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Today is Adolf Hitler's birth date. In 1945 on this day Hitler also made his final trip to the surface from his bunker before his death.
There are fewer bacteria in urine than there are in tap water.
FEATURED ARTICLES
OPINIONISTAS
Eyes in the back of our heads: Moving forward while looking back – Diversity, Division and a World of Difference
A column by SISONKE MSIMANG
Weather
BFN: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
CPT: min: 18° max: 30°, sunny
DBN: min: 19° max: 26°, sunny
EL: min: 18° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 8° max: 26°, sunny
KIM: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 27°, cloudy
PMB: min:17° max: 22°, cloudy
PE: min: 9° max: 26°, sunny
PTA: min: 10° max: 27°, sunny
Financial Data
Oil=$52.97
Gold=$1,279.65
Platinum=$967.29
R/$=13.27
R/€=14.23
R/£=16.97
$/€=0.93
JSE All Share=52,545.12
DJIA=20,415.65
FTSE 100=7,114.36
- John Stupart
- South Africa