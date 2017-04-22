Knowledge. The final frontier.
While you were sleeping: Thursday 20 April 2017

BY EPA/CEM TURKEL Protesters shout slogans during a rally against the referendum results in Istanbul, Turkey, 18 April 2017. Media reports Turkish President Erdogan won a narrow lead of the 'Yes' vote in unofficial results, 17 April 2017. The proposed reform, passed by Turkish parliament on 21 January, would change the country's parliamentarian system of governance into a presidential one, which the opposition denounced as giving more power to Turkish President Erdogan.

Venezuela vows to continue protests, Williams confirms pregnancy, and Bill O'Reilly canned.

Thursday, 20 April 2017

“There is nobility in the struggle, you don't have to win.”
Sharon Pollock

 
 

Four weeks ago, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was familiar, and yet unknown. A month into her re-entry into South African politics, a picture has formed. It’s not a good one. The former African Union chairperson is an extension of the Zuma looting project – she and her former husband share the same friends, the same rhetoric, and the same dark outlook: what remains of the ANC will swallow what remains of the South African state. 

 
 
 

Venezuela to see fresh protests today

Despite several deaths, Venezuela's opposition has vowed to continue protests throughout Thursday. At least eight people including a policeman have been killed in clashes thus far. The country appeared fed up with President Nicolas Maduro and a declining oil-based economy. South African opposition could do well to take some notes.

 

Williams confirms pregnancy

Hours after Serena Williams posted a telling Snapchat selfie, her spokesperson confirmed the tennis champion's pregnancy. In an email statement, the agent said: "I'm happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this Fall." This would also mean that Williams was expecting when she destroyed all opposition at the Australian Open. 

 

Mali state of emergency extended

A 17-month state of emergency in Mali has been extended for another 10 days. In what is by now a routine extension, Malian officials noted that terrorist groups and armed militants still plague the country. Five soldiers were killed and 10 others injured in an attack in Timbuktu on Tuesday.

 

Bill O'Reilly dropped by Fox

Infamous Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly has been sacked by his network. The Trump-supporting, sexual-harassing firebrand departed amidst a cloud of allegations, scandal, and plummeting advertising sales. For Fox, it was the last factor that ultimately proved too damaging to its reputation to retain O'Reilly.

 
IN NUMBERS

34

The percentage of Americans who have no savings at all.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today is Adolf Hitler's birth date. In 1945 on this day Hitler also made his final trip to the surface from his bunker before his death.

There are fewer bacteria in urine than there are in tap water.

 

Weather
BFN: min: 8° max: 25°, sunny
CPT: min: 18° max: 30°, sunny
DBN: min: 19° max: 26°, sunny
EL: min: 18° max: 24°, cloudy
JHB: min: 8° max: 26°, sunny
KIM: min: 13° max: 26°, sunny
NLP: min: 9° max: 27°, cloudy
PMB: min:17° max: 22°, cloudy
PE: min: 9° max: 26°, sunny
PTA: min: 10° max: 27°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$52.97
Gold=$1,279.65
Platinum=$967.29
R/$=13.27
R/€=14.23
R/£=16.97
$/€=0.93
JSE All Share=52,545.12
DJIA=20,415.65
FTSE 100=7,114.36

