While you were sleeping: Tuesday, 24th January 2017
- John Stupart
- Wired World
- 24 Jan 2017 05:50 (South Africa)
Britain to make landmark brexit ruling, Trump charged with federal lawsuit, and the year of the rooster brings out the soothsayers.
“It is not wisdom but authority that makes a law.”
Thomas Hobbes
Farewell, Madam Chair: Inside Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s troubled tenure at the African Union
By SIMON ALLISON
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma never looked like she wanted the African Union job, and she won’t be sad to see the back of it. The feeling, however, is mutual. Dlamini-Zuma did little to enhance her reputation during her time in Addis Ababa. In an in-depth feature, SIMON ALLISON looks at what went wrong, and why the dice were loaded against her from the start.
Brexit trigger to be determined by Supreme Court
Britain's Supreme Court is set to determine today whether it has the right to bypass parliament to trigger Article 50 and begin Brexit negotiations. It is expected that the decision will go against the government, thereby requiring them to gain parliamentary approval. Democracy is a pain in the arse like this, much to British politicians' chagrin.
Federal lawsuit made against Trump
It took a few days, but a group of New York lawyers have laid a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) accused Trump of violating the
Tillerson named Secretary of State
Former ExxonMobil oil executive Rex Tillerson has been named President Trump's Secretary of State. Tillerson won by a narrow party vote of 11 to
Year of the rooster to be turbulent
A Hong Kong soothsayer has predicted that 2017, the Year of the Rooster, will be one of
255
The age of Adwaita, a tortoise who lived in a zoo in Kolkata, India. Adwaita died in 2006.
Today in 1908 saw the formation of the first Scout Troop by Robert Baden-Powell.
Mary is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran. She is also mentioned more times in the Quran than the New Testament.
Op-Ed: Peace and security in Africa the biggest priority for the next AU Chair
BY AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
