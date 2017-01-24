Banned by 9 major religions and counting
24 January 2017 07:34 (South Africa)
Wired World

While you were sleeping: Tuesday, 24th January 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World
  • 24 Jan 2017 05:50 (South Africa)
BY EPA/DEAN LEWINS Gael Monfils of France in action during the Men's Singles match against Rafael Nadal of Spain in round four at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 January 2017.

Britain to make landmark brexit ruling, Trump charged with federal lawsuit, and the year of the rooster brings out the soothsayers.

Tuesday, 24th January 2017

“It is not wisdom but authority that makes a law.”
Thomas Hobbes

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma never looked like she wanted the African Union job, and she won’t be sad to see the back of it. The feeling, however, is mutual. Dlamini-Zuma did little to enhance her reputation during her time in Addis Ababa. In an in-depth feature, SIMON ALLISON looks at what went wrong, and why the dice were loaded against her from the start.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Brexit trigger to be determined by Supreme Court

Britain's Supreme Court is set to determine today whether it has the right to bypass parliament to trigger Article 50 and begin Brexit negotiations. It is expected that the decision will go against the government, thereby requiring them to gain parliamentary approval. Democracy is a pain in the arse like this, much to British politicians' chagrin.

 

Federal lawsuit made against Trump

It took a few days, but a group of New York lawyers have laid a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump. The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) accused Trump of violating the consitution by taking money from foreign governments. Since Trump has refused to divest from all of his businesses, many of his Trump Organisation enterprises are constantly receiving foreign funds.  Trump's lean, mean orange presidential machine replied that the suit was "without merit. Totally without merit".

 
 — 

Tillerson named Secretary of State

Former ExxonMobil oil executive Rex Tillerson has been named President Trump's Secretary of State. Tillerson won by a narrow party vote of 11 to 10, but will be virtually assured the post going into the Senate approval stake. Regardless of what Tillerson is, he is no John Kerry.

 

Year of the rooster to be turbulent

A Hong Kong soothsayer has predicted that 2017, the Year of the Rooster, will be one of fights, brinkmanship, and general upheaval. If anything, this goes to show that one does not need mysticism to predict the future when you are literally living in a year of the cock.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

255

The age of Adwaita, a tortoise who lived in a zoo in Kolkata, India. Adwaita died in 2006.

 

FACTS OF THE DAY

Today in 1908 saw the formation of the first Scout Troop by Robert Baden-Powell.

Mary is the only woman mentioned by name in the Quran. She is also mentioned more times in the Quran than the New Testament.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

Nuclear SA: Ep 2 – Enrichment

BY SOUND AFRICA

 

Analysis: The First 100 days of Donald

BY LARA SIERRA-RUBIA

 

OPINIONISTAS

Stop giving your money to Oxfam

A column by IVO VEGTER

 

Barack Obama – more facts, less fabrication

A column by IAN VON MEMERTY

 
 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 21° max: 30°, rainy
CPT: min: 18° max: 24°, rainy
DBN: min: 23° max: 36°, rainy
EL: min: 23° max: 30°, PM rain
JHB: min: 15° max: 30°, rainy
KIM: min: 24° max: 30°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 35°, PM rain
PMB: min: 15° max: 37°, PM rain
PKN: min: 17° max: 31°, PM rain
PE: min: 20° max: 25°, PM rain
PTA: min: 17° max: 32°, PM rain

Financial Data
Oil=$55.38
Gold=$1,215.01
Platinum=$978.30
R/$=13.55
R/€=14.54
R/£=16.92
$/€=1.07
JSE All Share=53,040.48
DJIA=19,801.66
FTSE 100=7,151.18

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • Wired World

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.