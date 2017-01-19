While you were sleeping: 19th January 2017
Gambian crisis looms as deadline passes, Kyrgios suffers another meltdown, and tiny moth named after Donald Trump.
Absa Public Protector report and other ghosts of things past may come back to haunt ANC
By MARIANNE THAMM
It is no coincidence that Public Protector Busisiwe
High noon as Gambian president's deadline passes
President Yahya Jammeh's term as Gambia's leader has ended, and yet he remained in power over Wednesday night. With ECOWAS troops now poised to cross into Gambia, and the country's own army chief stating that the military would not oppose an intervention, one imagines that time might finally be up for Jammeh.
Islamic State lost a quarter of its territory in 2016
A new report released by research company IHS Markit has indicated that Isis has lost a quarter of its territory in 2016. The report highlighted how Isis territory shrank from 78,000 to 60,400 square kilometres. With Mosul soon to fall, this will decrease even further in 2017. However, with Isis firmly in control of Raqa, its current stronghold, the terrorist group is not disappearing anytime soon.
A tiny moth which has been discovered has been named after Donald Trump, on account of the creature's distinctive hairdo. "Neopalpa
Kyrgios throws another fit at Open
Tennis's "bad boy" Nick Kyrgios has had a tailspin tantrum out of the Australian Open. Despite winning the first two sets, Kyrgios was defeated by Italian Andreas Seppi, but not before throwing a racquet, playing lethargically, and being a general arse on
30
The number of seconds between each aircraft landing - at their peak - in West Berlin during the Berlin Airlift
Today in 1806 the Battle of Blaauwberg saw British forces take the Dutch Colony and stick around for a while hence.
If a bald eagle loses a feather, it will lose the identical feather on the other side to maintain balance.
The scourge of inequality: There can be no peace or freedom while it persists
A column by JAY NAIDOO
