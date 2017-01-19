Informed people live longer
19 January 2017 06:28 (South Africa)
South Africa

While you were sleeping: 19th January 2017

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa
  • 19 Jan 2017 06:02 (South Africa)
BY EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER Matt Damon, Co-Founder of Water.org (L)and Gary White, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Water.org, are pictured during a penal session on the first day of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 17 January 2017. The meeting brings together enterpreneurs, scientists, chief executive and political leaders in Davos January 17 to 20.

Gambian crisis looms as deadline passes, Kyrgios suffers another meltdown, and tiny moth named after Donald Trump.

Thursday, 19th January 2017

“There’s no sense being in this business unless you’re an optimist.”
Joe Biden

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

It is no coincidence that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s version of former PP Thuli Madonsela’s preliminary report into the Absa/Bankcorp bailout was leaked just as President Zuma, the Gupta family and those who have illegally benefited from State Capture are slowly being cornered and squeezed. And while the Twitter rent-a-crowd predictably howled “white minority capital”, the most obvious question is why the ANC, when it was informed of it all back in the mid ‘90s, did nothing about the grotesque apartheid-era plunder? Someone who was there at the start is veteran journalist and lawyer Martin Welz, editor of Noseweek. He spoke to Daily Maverick.

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

High noon as Gambian president's deadline passes

President Yahya Jammeh's term as Gambia's leader has ended, and yet he remained in power over Wednesday night. With ECOWAS troops now poised to cross into Gambia, and the country's own army chief stating that the military would not oppose an intervention, one imagines that time might finally be up for Jammeh.

 

Islamic State lost a quarter of its territory in 2016

A new report released by research company IHS Markit has indicated that Isis has lost a quarter of its territory in 2016. The report highlighted how Isis territory shrank from 78,000 to 60,400 square kilometres. With Mosul soon to fall, this will decrease even further in 2017. However, with Isis firmly in control of Raqa, its current stronghold, the terrorist group is not disappearing anytime soon.

 
 — 

Tiny moth named after Trump

A tiny moth which has been discovered has been named after Donald Trump, on account of the creature's distinctive hairdo. "Neopalpa donaldtrumpi" was named such to raise awareness for ecological issues, and also because the tiny moth has a distinctive appearance resembling the iconic Trump duck's bum coif. With Barack Obama having nine species named after him, Trump is off to a good start at beating that record.

 

Kyrgios throws another fit at Open

Tennis's "bad boy" Nick Kyrgios has had a tailspin tantrum out of the Australian Open. Despite winning the first two sets, Kyrgios was defeated by Italian Andreas Seppi, but not before throwing a racquet, playing lethargically, and being a general arse on court. John McEnroe called Kyrgios "mentally about 200 in the world" and a "black eye on the sport". McEnroe calling you out is a bit like having Mike Tyson give you an earful about boxing etiquette.

 
 — 

IN NUMBERS

30

The number of seconds between each aircraft landing - at their peak - in West Berlin during the Berlin Airlift

 

FACT OF THE DAY

Today in 1806 the Battle of Blaauwberg saw British forces take the Dutch Colony and stick around for a while hence.

If a bald eagle loses a feather, it will lose the identical feather on the other side to maintain balance.

 

FEATURED ARTICLES

OPINIONISTAS

 — 

Weather
BFN: min: 20° max: 32°, sunny
CPT: min: 16° max: 25°, cloudy
DBN: min: 18° max: 33°, sunny
EL: min: 21° max: 26°, rainy
JHB: min: 10° max: 30°, sunny
KIM: min: 23° max: 34°, cloudy
NLP: min: 11° max: 32°, sunny
PMB: min: 13° max: 34°, cloudy
PKN: min: 12° max: 29°, sunny
PE: min: 18° max: 25°, sunny
PTA: min: 12° max: 31°, sunny

Financial Data
Oil=$54.20
Gold=$1,204.79
Platinum=$962.63
R/$=13.62
R/€=14.48
R/£=16.70
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=52,933.28
DJIA=19,804.19
FTSE 100=7,247.61

  • John Stupart
    John Stupart
    John Stupart

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.