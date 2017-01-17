Only dead fish go with the flow
While you were sleeping: 17th January 2017

    John Stupart is the editor of the African Defence Review. He has completed his masters in War Studies at Kings College and has blathered endlessly on several mediums on all things pertaining to African defence policy, strategic, operational and tactical challenges. Most importantly, he brings you DailyMaverick's First Thing daily newsletter each morning.

BY EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER Police secure the roof of the Congress Centre where preparations are underway for the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 16 January 2017. The annual meeting brings together business leaders, international political leaders and select intellectuals, to discuss the pressing issues facing the world. The overarching theme of the 2017 meeting, which takes place from 17 to 20 January, is 'Responsive and Responsible Leadership'.

Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested, Uganda deny M23 incursion, and the last man on the moon passes away.

Tuesday, 17th January 2017

“There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”
Martin Luther King Jr.

 
 
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right

With only two months to go before the contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), which distributes a monthly R10-billion worth of vital social grants to 17-million South Africans, expires on March 31, the Department of Social Development has not made any public announcement on the South African Social Security Agency’s proposed April 1 takeover. Instead, Minister Bathabile Dlamini’s spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, has been hogging headlines for an expletive-ridden Facebook post in defence of her minister. Meanwhile, on Friday January 13, SASSA quietly hosted a “request for information” briefing in Pretoria where interested parties were rushed through a presentation. 

 
 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

Istanbul shooter arrested

Turkish authorities have arrested the jihadist who they believe killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's eve. State media identified the 34-year-old as Abdulgadir Masharipov, and he was labelled a member of an Asian branch of Isis. Masharipov was arrested in Istanbul while with his four-year-old son.

 

Uganda deny M23 incursion

Ugandan officials have denied that any M23 rebels being hosted in their camps travelled across into the DRC and mounted attacks. The DRC government maintains that 200 rebels have taken over a village in Kivu. There is currently a contingent of South African soldiers in the region acting as part of MONUSCO. Perhaps it's time for a patrol.

 

Last man on the moon dies

US astronaut Eugene Cernan has died aged 82. Cernan was the final astronaut to set foot on the moon, commanding the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Nasa and other agencies have issued messages of sympathy, with Cernan's death marking a month since the death of fellow astronaut John Glenn.

 

Mugabe's death-predicting priest arrested

A Zimbabwean pastor has been arrested for predicting Robert Mugabe's death. Pastor Patrick Mugadza stated his belief that Mugabe would die in October. This being Zimbabwe and thus no place for such clairvoyance, Mugadza was arrested and charged with "insulting people of a certain race or religion".

 
IN NUMBERS

16,000

The amount, in dollars, spent on an auctioned sword in a Chinese video game. 

 

FACT OF THE DAY

Today in 1929 Popeye the Sailor Man made his debut. Uh hyuk hyuk hyuk!

"Facetiously" and "Abstemiously" are the only two English words containing all vowels in order.

 

Weather
BFN: min: 16° max: 29°, sunny
CPT: min: 15° max: 30°, cloudy
DBN: min: 19° max: 23°, rainy
EL: min: 17° max: 23°, cloudy
JHB: min: 13° max: 27°, cloudy
KIM: min: 21° max: 31°, cloudy
NLP: min: 15° max: 26°, cloudy
PMB: min: 10° max: 20°, cloudy
PKN: min: 15° max: 26°, cloudy
PE: min: 18° max: 23°, sunny
PTA: min: 14° max: 27°, cloudy

Financial Data
Oil=$55.63
Gold=$1,202.74
Platinum=$982.85
R/$=13.67
R/€=14.50
R/£=16.47
$/€=1.06
JSE All Share=53,158.54
DJIA=19,885.73
FTSE 100=7,327.13

