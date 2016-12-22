SABC stays mum on R42m fraud allegations

The SABC does not want to undermine Parliament's ad hoc committee currently probing its affairs by discussing matters before it does, spokesperson for the broadcaster Kaizer Kganyago said on Tuesday. Amanda Khoza, News24.

This after Eyewitness News reported that it was in possession of documents detailing procurement fraud of up to R42m at the SABC.

"Unfortunately I cannot comment on that matter... I think people must just wait for Parliament's inquiry. We would be undermining Parliament if we discussed matters that are before the inquiry," said Kganyago.

The documents allegedly implicate former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, said Eyewitness News.

According to the documents and board minutes released by a whistleblower to EWN, there was apparently evidence that a legitimate tender for refurbishing a studio was abruptly cancelled and awarded to a specific company.

Board resignations

The news report said the price for the refurbishment appeared to be grossly overinflated.

It is alleged that finance managers who attempted to bring the procurement irregularities to the board's attention were suspended.

Several witnesses, including the so-called SABC 8, have been called before the committee to testify about what has been happening at the state broadcaster.

The last remaining board member, board chairperson Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe, resigned on Monday. His resignation was preceded by those of several other board members.

President Jacob Zuma accepted Maguvhe's resignation and thanked him for his service.

The ad hoc committee is expected to resume its duties in January. DM

Source: News24

