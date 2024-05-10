Studying the reptiles and amphibian species of the Okavango River Basin, Dr Werner Conradie found some not seen before in Angola and some newly discovered ones.
By Estelle Ellis
SA flag marks hundreds of sporting triumphs; how El Niño affected southern Africa; and we meet the sniffer dogs helping in the George building collapse rescue efforts.
Literally hundreds of moments of sporting excellence accompanied by the rainbow flag have epitomised the best of the country over the past 30 years.
By Craig Ray
Since its founding, the State of Israel has presented an obvious problem to the great writers, thinkers and artists of the Jewish diaspora — how would the story of Jewish suffering play out when the culture had its own army and flag? For voices like Saul Bellow, Naomi Klein and Leonard Cohen, events such as the banning of Al Jazeera and the invasion of Rafah were almost inevitable. Unless a new story could be told, they suspected, history’s victims would become its perpetrators.
By Kevin Bloom
This week AI took over the Met Gala, populating social media with celebrities in attendance. Turns out, some of them weren’t actually there.
By Paul McNally
Since its founding, the State of Israel has presented an obvious problem to the great writers, thinkers and artists of the Jewish diaspora — how would the story of Jewish suffering play out when the culture had its own army and flag?
By Kevin Bloom
The El Niño weather pattern has faded and its polar opposite, La Niña, is widely expected to re-emerge soon as the surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific cool. Here are a few points about these phenomena, the consequences of the latest El Niño and the anticipated effects of La Niña.
By Ed Stoddard
Studying the reptiles and amphibian species of the Okavango River Basin, Dr Werner Conradie found some not seen before in Angola and some newly discovered ones.
By Estelle Ellis
Studying the reptiles and amphibian species of the Okavango River Basin, Dr Werner Conradie found some not seen before in Angola and some newly discovered ones.
By Estelle Ellis
The annual fundraising gala organised for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, was held on the first Monday in May, in New York City.
By Maverick Life Editors
Apple cider vinegar has been hailed as the latest immune boosting wonder supplement – but claims should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, there is evidence that it could help with weight loss.
By Stephen Hughes
Visiting the scene of the collapsed building in George on Wednesday, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman described sniffer dogs as a ‘key’ element of the search and rescue effort. Community members have been providing vital supplies and support for human and K9 personnel at the site.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
Visiting the scene of the collapsed building in George on Wednesday, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman described sniffer dogs as a ‘key’ element of the search and rescue effort. Community members have been providing vital supplies and support for human and K9 personnel at the site.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
Ever dreamt of opening a restaurant in a dorp? Ever wondered why you waited so long for your food at a platteland eatery? Read on.
By Julienne Du Toit
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved