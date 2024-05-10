Defend Truth

SA flag marks hundreds of sporting triumphs; how El Niño affected southern Africa; and we meet the sniffer dogs helping in the George building collapse rescue efforts. 

 

SA’s flag symbolises success and unity on the sports fields and doesn’t deserve ‘burning’

Literally hundreds of moments of sporting excellence accompanied by the rainbow flag have epitomised the best of the country over the past 30 years.

By Craig Ray

Holy War revisited — ‘You want it darker, we kill the flame’

Since its founding, the State of Israel has presented an obvious problem to the great writers, thinkers and artists of the Jewish diaspora — how would the story of Jewish suffering play out when the culture had its own army and flag? For voices like Saul Bellow, Naomi Klein and Leonard Cohen, events such as the banning of Al Jazeera and the invasion of Rafah were almost inevitable. Unless a new story could be told, they suspected, history’s victims would become its perpetrators.

By Kevin Bloom

Never mind following the celebs, could a deepfake take over your life?

This week AI took over the Met Gala, populating social media with celebrities in attendance. Turns out, some of them weren’t actually there.

By Paul McNally

Explainer — El Niño’s impact and what to expect from La Niña

The El Niño weather pattern has faded and its polar opposite, La Niña, is widely expected to re-emerge soon as the surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific cool. Here are a few points about these phenomena, the consequences of the latest El Niño and the anticipated effects of La Niña.

By Ed Stoddard

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango

Studying the reptiles and amphibian species of the Okavango River Basin, Dr Werner Conradie found some not seen before in Angola and some newly discovered ones.

By Estelle Ellis

Met Gala 2024: Protests, red carpet and Tyla’s Sand Sculpture dress

The annual fundraising gala organised for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’, was held on the first Monday in May, in New York City.

By Maverick Life Editors

Drinking apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss but its health benefits are overstated

Apple cider vinegar has been hailed as the latest immune boosting wonder supplement – but claims should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, there is evidence that it could help with weight loss.

By Stephen Hughes

George residents champion the ‘superdogs’ searching for survivors of building collapse

Visiting the scene of the collapsed building in George on Wednesday, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman described sniffer dogs as a ‘key’ element of the search and rescue effort. Community members have been providing vital supplies and support for human and K9 personnel at the site.

By Tamsin Metelerkamp

The Karoo kitchen — where humble comfort food is deliciously king

Ever dreamt of opening a restaurant in a dorp? Ever wondered why you waited so long for your food at a platteland eatery? Read on.

By Julienne Du Toit

