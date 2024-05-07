Maverick Life

IN PICTURES

Met Gala 2024: Protests, red carpet and Tyla’s Sand Sculpture dress

Met Gala 2024: Protests, red carpet and Tyla’s Sand Sculpture dress
Tyla poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
By Maverick Life Editors
07 May 2024
0

The annual fundraising gala organised for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', was held on the first Monday in May, in New York City.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest near the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Pro-Palestine protestors march on the outskirts of the Met Gala on May 6, 2024 in New York City. A demonstration at Hunter College drew around 200 protesters, who joined other area-college marches to the Met Gala being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
(Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)

Tyla poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gwendoline Christie poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Anna Wintour poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ashley Graham poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zendaya poses in her first outfit at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zendaya poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Alton Mason poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024.

Dua Lipa and Marc Jacobs pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024.

Rosalia poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Shakira poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Little Simz poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zendaya poses at the Met Gala, after her outfit change, in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Erykah Badu poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Usher poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michelle Williams poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kylie Jenner poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Queen Latifah poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cynthia Erivo poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Ariana Grande poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gigi Hadid poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sydney Sweeney poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lea Michele poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rebecca Ferguson poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jennifer Lopez poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Adwoa Aboah poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Precious Lee poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mona Patel poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Mindy Kaling poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Serena Williams poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Lewis Hamilton poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cynthia Erivo poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Nicole Kidman poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cardi B poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jessica Biel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(L-R) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Penélope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Isabelle Huppert attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Quannah Chasinghorse attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paloma Elsesser attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Meg Ryan attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

(L-R) Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Five dead and 49 missing in devastating George building collapse
Maverick News

Five dead and 49 missing in devastating George building collapse
Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
DM168

Eastern Cape conservationist discovers eight new snake, gecko and frog species in the Okavango
The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Maverick News

The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Modack trial — State witness links dud investment to failed hit on lawyer William Booth
Maverick News

Modack trial — State witness links dud investment to failed hit on lawyer William Booth
Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home
DM168

Under-threat Cape wild horses returned to their wetland home

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Maverick News

Government opens criminal cases against 26 municipalities over sewage pollution crisis
Five dead and 49 missing in devastating George building collapse
Maverick News

Five dead and 49 missing in devastating George building collapse
The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
Maverick News

The way for the ANC to weaken the EFF? Shut the door and keep Julius Malema out of power
The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Maverick News

The DA flag ad — what was the opposition thinking? The party answers our burning questions
Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations
Maverick News

Shell confirms intention to divest from South African downstream operations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick needs your support

We're not asking you to pay for every article you read. We're asking you to support us so that we can keep doing what South Africa needs us to do. Without the support of our readers, we won't be able to keep going.

If you really can't afford the price of an extra cup of coffee a week, then know this: we will never force you to pay. We'e got your back and one day, you'll have ours.

SUPPORT DAILY MAVERICK
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Premier Debate: Gauten Edition Banner

Gauteng! Brace yourselves for The Premier Debate!

How will elected officials deal with Gauteng’s myriad problems of crime, unemployment, water supply, infrastructure collapse and potentially working in a coalition?

Come find out at the inaugural Daily Maverick Debate where Stephen Grootes will hold no punches in putting the hard questions to Gauteng’s premier candidates, on 9 May 2024 at The Forum at The Campus, Bryanston.