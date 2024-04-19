Defend Truth

What the Guptas have to do with load shedding; Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa and how community gardens in SA boost food security.  

What do the Guptas have to do with load shedding? It turns out to be a big deal, actually

The reason the Guptas were stopped in their tracks was because of investigative journalism. This is why we need journalism.

By Rebecca Davis

The South African S*** Show is back at it again and better than ever!

As season 30 of the South African S*** Show (Sass) draws to a close, I simply do not understand how none of the major streaming services have picked up on this ground-breaking and emotional-state-capturing show.

By Malibongwe Tyilo

Sponsor our golf day or else! Extortion has entered silly season

As the general election approaches, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says the mining industry’s ‘silly season’ of sponsorship or product harassment, or extortion from chancers, has kicked off.

By Ed Stoddard

The Whistle-blower — an American’s dream job at a shrimp factory in India turns nightmarish

The plant ran day and night, racing against the heat which constantly presented the threat of spoiling. The migrant workers were mostly women, almost exclusively recruited from impoverished corners of the country such as West Bengal.

By Ian Urbina

The close, secret ties that bound Israel to apartheid South Africa

This extract from the book, ‘The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World’, sheds light on how close the political, ideological and military relationship was between the two countries.

By Antony Loewenstein

The Palestine Laboratory - Israel and apartheid South Africa

Life begins after 55 — tenacious SA seniors redefine what it means to age

A growing number of people are refusing to be pigeonholed because of their age. We speak to four exceptional individuals who are embarking on new adventures later in life.

By Georgina Crouth

The ups and occasional downs of learning how to socialise well in a small town

So you’re a fresh incomer to a dorp. What now? How do you socialise with your new tribe?

By Julienne Du Toit

How community gardens are reducing foodstuff waste and increasing food security in SA

Despite food insecurity devastating vulnerable communities across the country, South Africa wastes an overwhelming amount of edible food. A model by nonprofit FoodForward SA offers a sustainable solution.

By Kristin Engel

Not all languages are equal in the artificial intelligence boom

Language is at the centre of the AI boom and that essentially means English (with a dash of French) is being prioritised. Minority languages, particularly in Africa, are in danger of being left behind.

By Paul McNally

Proteas women skipper Laura Wolvaardt a superior generational talent with records to boast

It’s hard to believe that Laura Wolvaardt is still only 24 years old. She has the most runs in ODI cricket and the highest-ever score.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Honouring culinary legend Peter Veldsman — one of the greatest of the 44

Charlize Theron landed herself in hot water in 2022 with her rash comments about the Afrikaans language on an American podcast. But guess who had the last word…

By Tony Jackman

