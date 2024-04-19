As season 30 of the South African S*** Show (Sass) draws to a close, I simply do not understand how none of the major streaming services have picked up on this ground-breaking and emotional-state-capturing show.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
What the Guptas have to do with load shedding; Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa and how community gardens in SA boost food security.
The reason the Guptas were stopped in their tracks was because of investigative journalism. This is why we need journalism.
By Rebecca Davis
As season 30 of the South African S*** Show (Sass) draws to a close, I simply do not understand how none of the major streaming services have picked up on this ground-breaking and emotional-state-capturing show.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
The reason the Guptas were stopped in their tracks was because of investigative journalism. This is why we need journalism.
By Rebecca Davis
As season 30 of the South African S*** Show (Sass) draws to a close, I simply do not understand how none of the major streaming services have picked up on this ground-breaking and emotional-state-capturing show.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
As the general election approaches, Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman says the mining industry’s ‘silly season’ of sponsorship or product harassment, or extortion from chancers, has kicked off.
By Ed Stoddard
The plant ran day and night, racing against the heat which constantly presented the threat of spoiling. The migrant workers were mostly women, almost exclusively recruited from impoverished corners of the country such as West Bengal.
By Ian Urbina
This extract from the book, ‘The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World’, sheds light on how close the political, ideological and military relationship was between the two countries.
By Antony Loewenstein
A growing number of people are refusing to be pigeonholed because of their age. We speak to four exceptional individuals who are embarking on new adventures later in life.
By Georgina Crouth
So you’re a fresh incomer to a dorp. What now? How do you socialise with your new tribe?
By Julienne Du Toit
Despite food insecurity devastating vulnerable communities across the country, South Africa wastes an overwhelming amount of edible food. A model by nonprofit FoodForward SA offers a sustainable solution.
By Kristin Engel
Language is at the centre of the AI boom and that essentially means English (with a dash of French) is being prioritised. Minority languages, particularly in Africa, are in danger of being left behind.
By Paul McNally
It’s hard to believe that Laura Wolvaardt is still only 24 years old. She has the most runs in ODI cricket and the highest-ever score.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
Charlize Theron landed herself in hot water in 2022 with her rash comments about the Afrikaans language on an American podcast. But guess who had the last word…
By Tony Jackman
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the big stories of the day in your inbox, every morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved