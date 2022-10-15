How to cut the Eskom chord, scenarios for Zimbabwe’s 2023 election and a farm worker turned wine baron – all in the Weekend Wrap.
From how to install solar power at home to what it would take to get a small town off the grid.
By Ferial Haffajee and Sahra Heuwel
Regulations proposed in the new tobacco control bill will change the way e-cigarette products can be marketed and sold.
By Victoria O’Regan
South Africa is ‘incredibly well’ positioned to be a major force in the production of the world’s green energy resources and should factor this into its financing needs for a just transition, says US deputy energy secretary David Turk
By Peter Fabricius
When prizes are given, it’s easy to miss their significance. They happen so regularly, the clocklike monotony and the recurring debates about who was left out and who should have got one tend to obscure the moment itself.
By Tim Cohen
Whatever the outcome of the 2023 general election, Zimbabweans need to scale up and sustain democratic vigilance. It is not enough to have new leaders — the country needs leaders committed to democracy and good governance, and those leaders must be subjected to constant democratic scrutiny.
By Justice Alfred Mavedzenge, Toendepi Shonhe and Anonymous
The son of a farm labourer, Paul Siguqa realised a long-held dream when he bought Klein Goederust in 2019. Now he’s building a boutique Franschhoek Valley wine farm that’s all about ubuntu, sharing fine wines and South African farm feasts.
By Kit Heathcock
Afrigen Biologics, a Cape Town pharmaceutical company, has made Africa’s first Covid jab as part of the World Health Organization’s mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub. How did they do it and what’s next?
By Linda Pretorius and Mia Malan
Have you ever wanted something really badly? You can’t just wait till it lands in your lap, but if you chase it too hard you might chase it away from you. Or catch something you didn’t expect. I was maybe too hungry for love and ended up with murder on my plate.
By Sally Andrew
A stoep. A chair. A glass in your hand. The view of the koppies and infinity beyond. For Karoo people, this is living.
By Tony Jackman
