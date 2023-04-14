Questions abound over SA’s failed extradition of the Guptas, the Thabo Bester saga exposes state disintegration, and Finland has the secret to happiness – all in this weekend’s wrap.
In the furore that followed the South African government’s failed bid to have Atul and Rajesh Gupta extradited from the United Arab Emirates, the DA put the blame squarely at the feet of the Justice Department and the National Prosecuting Authority.
By Omphemetse S Sibanda
Extraction of the deadly mineral in Mafefe ceased almost 50 years ago – but it’s still everywhere, and people are dying. Brothers Amon and Diliza Sibiya have never worked on an asbestos mine but both now live with deadly lung diseases caused by exposure to the mineral.
By Lucas Ledwaba
South Africa is in the twilight of a protracted La Niña weather pattern that is expected to shift to ‘neutral’ conditions over April and May, with an El Niño – which heralds drought in the region – expected to form in early summer. This winter may be unseasonably dry in the southwest and unseasonably wet in the northeast as El Niño looms.
By Ed Stoddard
As head of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s overburdened ICU, Professor Rudo Mathivha’s first priority is her critically ill or injured patients. But in this ailing facility, she tackles many nonmedical challenges too.
By Biénne Huisman
Khayelitsha-based singer and songwriter Zanie Mdloyi has landed a six-month gig in Spain, where she will share her voice with an international audience for the first time.
By Tamsin Metelerkamp
It is clearly scandalous that an escape is only publicly acknowledged some 10 months after it has happened, and that the private company G4S continued to deny the truth of an escape having happened up to last week.
By Raymond Suttner
Dr Riaan Rifkin, an anthropologist and prehistoric archaeologist, sheds light on a pathogen that infected a child two millennia ago.
By Yves Vanderhaeghen
Finns have good schools, public transport, and the difference between the highest- and lowest-paid is quite small. These are factors in high levels of happiness.
By Danny Dorling
Instead of being set in the game world, ‘Tetris’ tells the wild true story of how the iconic puzzle title made it from Russia into the world. It’s buoyed by a motivated lead performance but some of its story beats reek of distracting Hollywoodisation.
By Noelle Adams
The debate over transgender athletes competing in female events continues to rage with increasing calls for an ‘open’ category.
By Jon Pike
Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the news.
It’s a red letter day for Cape Town dining as the former Grill Room space at the Mount Nelson Hotel opens as a restaurant for the first time in decades.
By Tony Jackman
– Produced by Sahra Heuwel.
