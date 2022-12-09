Defend Truth

Uncertain territory for South Africa’s prospects, understanding Eskom’s failure rate and southern Africa’s only ‘corpse flower’ in bloom.

How a wounded ANC equates to uncertain territory for South Africa’s prospects

South Africa has much to lose if the ANC ousts Ramaphosa at its elective conference or as its candidate for national president in 2024. He has doggedly rebuilt the country’s institutions and steadily advanced government reform.

By Jakkie Cilliers

Sub-standard coal and poor quality control — understanding Eskom’s high failure rate

Researchers have identified the underlying causes of continuous breakdowns and failures at Eskom coal power stations.

By Neil Thomas Stacey

The Highwaymen EPISODE 8: Democracy is a Funny Thing

In this final episode of the journey, we visit the ground zero of the July 2021 uprising: the strategic town of Mooi River. Here, we wrap up our deep dive into the nature of 21st-century liberal democracy and come to some conclusions on why it appears to be floundering.

By Richard Poplak and Dianna Neille

phala phala pile col print

Greta Thunberg’s The Climate Book – the essential handbook to change the world

In ‘The Climate Book’, environmental activist Greta Thunberg gathers wisdom from over one hundred experts – geophysicists, oceanographers and meteorologists; engineers, economists and mathematicians; historians, philosophers and indigenous leaders – to outline the knowledge we need to combat climate disaster.

By The Reading List

How African Worry Dolls are re-dressing the lives of Cape Town homeless

Precious powerful African women dolls – each the size of the palm of a hand – are being designed by the once homeless and jobless.

By Ilana Sharlin Stone

Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer swapped for Brittney Griner?

For almost two decades, Viktor Bout became the world’s most notorious arms dealer, selling weapons to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.

By Felix Light

Rise Mzansi – amid political turmoil a new movement is being born

Without fanfare or making exaggerated promises it can’t guarantee, Rise Mzansi, a new political movement, is taking shape after months of conversations between activists led by the Rivonia Circle.

By Mark Heywood

Now this is worth making a stink about – southern Africa’s only ‘corpse flower’ to bloom this weekend

The Sumatran forests of Indonesia are home to an unusually large and smelly plant called the titan arum or ‘corpse flower’. They only bloom once every five to seven years, but this week a ‘corpse flower’ is set to bloom for the very first time at the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden.

By Jamie Venter

Blue-SKA thinking – construction begins on Square Kilometre Array

It’s been a long process, but construction on the world’s largest telescope has finally begun. Here’s a breakdown of the vision, the science and the obstacles.

By Elsabé Brits

From Eerste River to the Eiffel Tower – William Iraguha’s remarkable journey

Playing international Sevens rugby allows professional athletes to see the world — something Kenyan-born, South African-raised, France international William Iraguha did unwillingly before he even ventured into the sport.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

All the hottest tips for air-frying success

We’re all getting to know our air fryers, and they’re not all the same. But they have commonalities, and Louisa Holst has an inside track on getting the best out of your countertop convection oven.

By TGIFood Contributors

