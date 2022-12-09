Precious powerful African women dolls – each the size of the palm of a hand – are being designed by the once homeless and jobless.
By Ilana Sharlin Stone
Uncertain territory for South Africa’s prospects, understanding Eskom’s failure rate and southern Africa’s only ‘corpse flower’ in bloom.
South Africa has much to lose if the ANC ousts Ramaphosa at its elective conference or as its candidate for national president in 2024. He has doggedly rebuilt the country’s institutions and steadily advanced government reform.
By Jakkie Cilliers
South Africa has much to lose if the ANC ousts Ramaphosa at its elective conference or as its candidate for national president in 2024. He has doggedly rebuilt the country’s institutions and steadily advanced government reform.
By Jakkies Cilliers
Researchers have identified the underlying causes of continuous breakdowns and failures at Eskom coal power stations.
By Neil Thomas Stacey
In this final episode of the journey, we visit the ground zero of the July 2021 uprising: the strategic town of Mooi River. Here, we wrap up our deep dive into the nature of 21st-century liberal democracy and come to some conclusions on why it appears to be floundering.
By Richard Poplak and Dianna Neille
In ‘The Climate Book’, environmental activist Greta Thunberg gathers wisdom from over one hundred experts – geophysicists, oceanographers and meteorologists; engineers, economists and mathematicians; historians, philosophers and indigenous leaders – to outline the knowledge we need to combat climate disaster.
By The Reading List
Precious powerful African women dolls – each the size of the palm of a hand – are being designed by the once homeless and jobless.
By Ilana Sharlin Stone
For almost two decades, Viktor Bout became the world’s most notorious arms dealer, selling weapons to rogue states, rebel groups and murderous warlords in Africa, Asia and South America.
By Felix Light
Without fanfare or making exaggerated promises it can’t guarantee, Rise Mzansi, a new political movement, is taking shape after months of conversations between activists led by the Rivonia Circle.
By Mark Heywood
The Sumatran forests of Indonesia are home to an unusually large and smelly plant called the titan arum or ‘corpse flower’. They only bloom once every five to seven years, but this week a ‘corpse flower’ is set to bloom for the very first time at the Stellenbosch University Botanical Garden.
By Jamie Venter
It’s been a long process, but construction on the world’s largest telescope has finally begun. Here’s a breakdown of the vision, the science and the obstacles.
By Elsabé Brits
Playing international Sevens rugby allows professional athletes to see the world — something Kenyan-born, South African-raised, France international William Iraguha did unwillingly before he even ventured into the sport.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
We’re all getting to know our air fryers, and they’re not all the same. But they have commonalities, and Louisa Holst has an inside track on getting the best out of your countertop convection oven.
By TGIFood Contributors
Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.
If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.