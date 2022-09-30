The ANC in Parliament goes to great lengths to explain away Phala Phala, SA’s chameleon populations are dwindling and apartheid’s last police commissioner evades justice – all in this edition wrap of the week.
The Phala Phala farm forex theft had little to do with President Cyril Ramaphosa as he’s just a ‘major shareholder’ in a business entity, according to the ANC in Parliament while opposing an ad hoc committee to probe the saga.
By Marianne Merten
This story is about how we got it wrong: how we ignored what was happening to the coal fleet, clung to unrealistic projections, and walked into an energy crisis of our own making. It is also a warning that our plan to solve the energy crisis is based, in part, on ignoring these past failures and doing exactly what we have done before.
By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
Brazil seems to be on the verge of voting out its extreme-right president Jair Bolsonaro in this Sunday’s first-round election. His opponent is former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
By Benjamin Fogel
Ukraine should continue to inspire African democrats to fight back. To neglect the Ukrainian struggle or, worse, to take the side of Russia, is to take the side of authoritarianism over democracy, of might over what is right.
By Bobi Wine, Zitto Kabwe, Marie-Noelle Nwokolo and Greg Mills
General Johan van der Merwe was the last commissioner of the apartheid police. He died on 27 August 2022 before he could face justice for human rights abuses perpetrated by the police under his watch. Why was he never held to account by the democratic state?
By Ra’eesa Pather
Imagine 20 million people of like mind on some core issues of citizenry and culture assembled as a collective. Imagine the bargaining power of such a group. If you ignore geography, what you have is a virtual country.
By Steven Boykey Sidley
From Joburg to Durban via Lesotho on a bicycle – a trip as scary as it is rewarding.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
South Africa’s chameleons face an increasing range of challenges, including habitat loss through land clearing and urbanisation, busy roadways and the illegal wildlife trade.
By Tyrone Ping
A top Stellenbosch scholar worked part-time as a street vendor while studying towards his honours degree – now his groundbreaking research on diagnostic tests has won the Royal Society Africa Prize.
By Biénne Huisman
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has accused fellow competitor Hans Niemann of cheating. It’s a seismic moment for the sport.
By Craig Ray
Young fennel bulbs hold deep their youthful flavour, and roasting them in olive oil only intensifies their delicious taste. Add baby tomatoes and whole garlic, and you’re well en route to a delightful pasta recipe.
By Tony Jackman
